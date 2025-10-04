Volvo Island Is As Ridiculous As It Sounds

Back in the day, most islands were found by some intrepid group of explorers who just happened to stumble upon a wayward landmass as they were blindly navigating the high seas. Or at the very least, had some other really cool story of discovery. Today, any previously undetected points of interest that do remain are more likely to be found by one of the many satellites circling the Earth than by any bold adventurer. Such is the case with Volvo Island, which, technically speaking, isn't so much an island as what looks like a jumbled pile of rocks.

Let's rewind to 2015, when this so-called "island" first appeared on Google Maps and Street View. It was once listed as a "place of worship," but is now labeled as a "tourist attraction," earning a 4.9-star rating based on nearly 500 reviews. Approximately 80 miles southwest of Chicago, on the outskirts of Ottawa, Illinois, sits a patch of land with what appears to be a small lake situated on it.

Within that lake is a minuscule island about the size of a car, which is ironic, because sitting on top of this rockpile is a silver 2001 Volvo S80, complete with a sunroof. Adding even more fodder to this satirical situation is the fact that the 2010 version of the S80 is one of the most reliable Volvos ever built; so, in some weird way, it seems altogether fitting that such a trusty vehicle would end up in such a ridiculous and puzzling spot. But how? And why?