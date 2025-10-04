What Is The Purple Person Icon On Your Apple Watch? (And How To Turn It Off)

If you're not familiar with how Focus Mode works on the iPhone, think of it as a special Do Not Disturb mode, but for a variety of scenarios. You can have one while you're at work that filters out all notifications from distracting apps like Instagram and Snapchat. Alternatively, you can set up a Focus Mode for when you're with family and don't wish to be bothered by constant pings on Slack. For each Focus Mode, you can enable certain apps and notifications or choose a different watch face. These settings will then sync to your Apple Watch.

Your Apple Watch will display an icon at the very top, letting you know at a glance that your devices are in Focus Mode. You can actually tap on this icon from the watch face itself to enter the Control Center.

Disabling a Focus Mode is relatively simple. Unlock your Apple Watch, press the side button, and look for the Focus toggle. In Personal Mode, it looks like a purple person, but other Focus modes have different icons, such as a crescent moon or an hourglass. Tapping on it once will disable the Personal Focus Mode. Tapping on this toggle again will open a list of available Focus Modes.

Note that enabling or disabling any Focus Mode on your Apple Watch will also change the setting on your iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Similarly, you can turn off any Focus Mode on your iPhone or Mac via the Control Center, and the changes will be made across all devices.