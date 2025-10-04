This Is What Happens When Two Massive Hurricanes Clash

It's not often that two massive hurricanes find themselves in a tropical traffic jam, but the consequences can be wildly unpredictable when they get too close. This scenario played out in October 2025 in the Atlantic ocean with Hurricane Humberto and Imelda. Imelda was initially expected to hit the U.S. coast, but thanks to the influence of the stronger storm, Humberto, it actually pulled away. Both hurricanes are now expected to stay at sea.

The whole incident was due to what's known as the Fujiwhara effect, a phenomenon that kicks off when two storms get close enough to influence each other's strength and trajectory. It essentially forces the two cyclones into a duet, causing them to orbit an invisible pivot point located in the space between them. The concept was first theorized in a 1921 paper by its namesake, Japanese meteorologist Sakuhei Fujiwhara. For this tropical tango to even begin, however, the storms need to get surprisingly close, generally creeping to within 870 miles of each other.

Two storms of roughly equal strength will often orbit each other for a while before going their separate ways, though even this pulls both off their originally predicted paths. A more dramatic result occurs when one storm is significantly more powerful than the other. The larger hurricane will dominate the interaction, causing the smaller one to orbit it before being completely absorbed; the stronger storm essentially devours the weaker one. In the rarest cases, two smaller storms can actually merge. This results in the creation of one larger, more powerful storm, escalating the potential threat.