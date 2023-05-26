How NASA Tracks Hurricanes - And How That's About To Get Much Better

NASA has announced that its final pair of next-gen weather monitoring satellites have been successfully deployed aboard Rocket Lab's Electron launch vehicle. Dubbed "Time-Resolved Observations of Precipitation structure and storm Intensity with a Constellation of Smallsats" (TROPICS), these small satellites are a big leap in weather monitoring technology.

The first TROPICS Pathfinder satellite was launched in June 2021, and relayed its first global light images — and a view of Hurricane Ida's eye — in September. Following a launch failure in June 2022, NASA outsourced the mission to Rocket Lab; which deployed the first duo of TROPICS satellites in May, and delivered the second set weeks later.

The TROPICS CubeSat constellation — separated across three low-Earth orbital planes — will provide rapid microwave measurements using a high-performance radiometer over the tropics, all in service of studying storm systems. These satellites supposedly offer unprecedented improvements in terms of resolution, reliability, and cost-efficiency.

Payload deployment confirmed! Congratulations to the launch team on our 37th Electron launch, and to our mission partners at @NASA @NASA_LSP @NASAAmes: the TROPICS constellation is officially on orbit! pic.twitter.com/xAy7ltg7m1 — Rocket Lab (@RocketLab) May 26, 2023

Millions of people live along the coastline, vulnerable to tropical cyclones that have wreaked havoc in the not-too-distant past. Moving into the 2023 hurricane season, NASA's chief of Earth Science Division, Karen St. Germain, says "TROPICS will be in a position to provide unprecedented detail on these storms, helping us better understand how they form, intensify, and move across the ocean."

NASA says the unique inclined orbit allows these satellites to visit any area on Earth at least once each hour, a huge improvement over the observation frequency of six hours with existing satellite systems.