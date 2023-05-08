Rocket Lab's TROPICS Satellite Constellation Soars To Success In Debut Launch

In a major fillip to NASA's hurricane, typhoon, and cyclone tracking capabilities, the space agency has confirmed the successful deployment of two new TROPICS satellites designed specifically to study these deadly natural phenomena. The launch of these satellites was carried out by Rocket Lab — a California-based aerospace company — on a small-sized rocket called the Electron.

The rocket took off from Pad B of Rocket Lab's launch site called the Launch Complex 1, located in Māhia, New Zealand, at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 8, 2023. This newest satellite launch is part of NASA's "TROPICS" mission (Time-Resolved Observations of Precipitation structure and storm Intensity with a Constellation of Smallsats), something the space agency has been working on for several years.

NASA's TROPICS mission originally envisioned a six-satellite constellation aimed at enhancing our knowledge and understanding of extreme weather systems in the tropics. However, after the launch of the first two TROPICS satellites failed in June 2022, NASA decided to go ahead with the program anyway — albeit with a curtailed constellation of just four satellites. The latest launch was, therefore, crucial for the success of the TROPICS mission.

All satellites from the TROPICS constellation are designed to orbit the Earth in low-altitude orbit. This enables them to travel above any tropical storm at very short intervals — typically once an hour. This is way faster than the six-hour gap current weather satellites usually take. NASA has estimated that the newly deployed TROPICS satellites will have a lifetime of two years.