How Much Does A Honda CR-V Depreciate In One Year?

The Honda CR-V is Honda's entry in the compact two-row SUV market. Our review of the 2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid found it capable, but it fell short in terms of delivering the MPG expected. The CR-V competes against similar vehicles from other brands that include the Toyota RAV4, Mazda CX-5, Nissan Rogue, Chevrolet Equinox, and Hyundai Tucson. In terms of depreciation after one year, according to Car Edge, a one-year-old Honda CR-V sold in 2025 will retain 98.5% of its value after being driven 13,500 miles. This represents an average resale value of $38,992 after the vehicle has depreciated a total of $594, compared to its price when new. This means that you can drive a new Honda CR-V and get most of your money back after driving it for a year. The CR-V ranks 23rd on Car Edge's list of cars with the best resale value, holding 67% of its value over a period of five years.

Of course, there are other costs involved in owning and driving a CR-V. One of these is insurance, which Car Edge estimates to cost an average of $1,924 per year. Another is the cost of gasoline, estimated by the U.S. Department of Energy to be between $1,200 and $1,600 per year if you drive 15,000 miles per year. Costs depend on whether you choose the standard front-wheel drive (FWD) powertrain that gets 30.1 mpg, or the FWD hybrid version that gets 40.5 mpg. In fact, the Honda CR-V made our list of the 20 most fuel efficient cars you can buy in 2025.