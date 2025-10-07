How Much Does A Honda CR-V Depreciate In One Year?
The Honda CR-V is Honda's entry in the compact two-row SUV market. Our review of the 2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid found it capable, but it fell short in terms of delivering the MPG expected. The CR-V competes against similar vehicles from other brands that include the Toyota RAV4, Mazda CX-5, Nissan Rogue, Chevrolet Equinox, and Hyundai Tucson. In terms of depreciation after one year, according to Car Edge, a one-year-old Honda CR-V sold in 2025 will retain 98.5% of its value after being driven 13,500 miles. This represents an average resale value of $38,992 after the vehicle has depreciated a total of $594, compared to its price when new. This means that you can drive a new Honda CR-V and get most of your money back after driving it for a year. The CR-V ranks 23rd on Car Edge's list of cars with the best resale value, holding 67% of its value over a period of five years.
Of course, there are other costs involved in owning and driving a CR-V. One of these is insurance, which Car Edge estimates to cost an average of $1,924 per year. Another is the cost of gasoline, estimated by the U.S. Department of Energy to be between $1,200 and $1,600 per year if you drive 15,000 miles per year. Costs depend on whether you choose the standard front-wheel drive (FWD) powertrain that gets 30.1 mpg, or the FWD hybrid version that gets 40.5 mpg. In fact, the Honda CR-V made our list of the 20 most fuel efficient cars you can buy in 2025.
What else should you know about the Honda CR-V?
The Honda CR-V is a top-selling compact SUV in both the American market and the world, with more than 10 million sales since its debut in 1995 (pictured above is the 1997 model). Like other Hondas, the CR-V is well-known for its reliability, comfort, spaciousness, and safety features. Almost 403,000 were sold in 2024. Due to the very large numbers of Honda CR-Vs sold new, there are many to choose from in the used market, so if you're considering buying a used Honda CR-V, check out our list of the best Honda CR-V model years to buy.
If you'd prefer to buy new, the 2025 Honda CR-V lineup consists of six different trim levels. Of these, three have the standard, 190-horsepower turbocharged powertrain, and three have the 204-horsepower two-motor hybrid powertrain. Current pricing for the CR-V line starts at $30,100 for the CR-V LX and tops out at $41,100 for the CR-V Sport Touring Hybrid, which is the only CR-V with all-wheel drive (AWD) standard. AWD is available on all other CR-Vs for a $1,500 upcharge. Destination and handling fees on all Honda CR-Vs are $1,450. The Honda CR-V was also Car and Driver's top-rated compact SUV for model year 2025, with the publication appreciating its quality, handling, driver-assistance features, and comfort.