Walmart Has A Mini Metal Tool Box On Sale For $30, And It's Available In 3 Colors

If you're looking for an easy way to organize your tools, office supplies, and a lot more, Walmart now has a three-tier mini metal tool box. The box is made by Workpro, a brand that's not exclusive to Walmart, but a tool company based in Huntersville, North Carolina. This box could be an ideal solution for your workspace or garage, and you can get it in blue, pink, or white. At a price point of $30, you're saving a total of $10 right off the top.

The box measures 10.83 inches long and 5.91 inches high. It only weighs 6.17 pounds, so it's lightweight and easy to move around. Measuring 8.19 inches deep, this box gives you more storage than you might think, with two drawers and a top storage compartment. Each level of the box can hold up to 8.71 pounds, for a total of just over 26 pounds.

The drawers have built-in magnetic tabs to keep them safely closed when not in use, and each drawer is lined with PVC to keep the contents from rolling around. That way, if you're on the go, you don't have to worry about possibly damaging anything inside. There are four small feet pads on the bottom to protect the paint job, and any surface the box rests on. If you decide to give it a try, you'll have to get it shipped. As of this writing, in-store pickup and delivery service from Walmart is not available.