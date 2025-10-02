Walmart Has A Mini Metal Tool Box On Sale For $30, And It's Available In 3 Colors
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you're looking for an easy way to organize your tools, office supplies, and a lot more, Walmart now has a three-tier mini metal tool box. The box is made by Workpro, a brand that's not exclusive to Walmart, but a tool company based in Huntersville, North Carolina. This box could be an ideal solution for your workspace or garage, and you can get it in blue, pink, or white. At a price point of $30, you're saving a total of $10 right off the top.
The box measures 10.83 inches long and 5.91 inches high. It only weighs 6.17 pounds, so it's lightweight and easy to move around. Measuring 8.19 inches deep, this box gives you more storage than you might think, with two drawers and a top storage compartment. Each level of the box can hold up to 8.71 pounds, for a total of just over 26 pounds.
The drawers have built-in magnetic tabs to keep them safely closed when not in use, and each drawer is lined with PVC to keep the contents from rolling around. That way, if you're on the go, you don't have to worry about possibly damaging anything inside. There are four small feet pads on the bottom to protect the paint job, and any surface the box rests on. If you decide to give it a try, you'll have to get it shipped. As of this writing, in-store pickup and delivery service from Walmart is not available.
Workpro's mini tool box reviews and warranty
The Workpro mini metal tool box isn't manufactured in America like other tool box brands, but it has great reviews, with an average rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars from over 120 customers. Buyers have noted the box's sturdy metal construction, with one person calling it "indestructible." The box's compact size and colorful design are also a hit, as it's being used for everything from hand tools to kids' crafts. The drawers are getting a good response too, as they slide in and out easily.
For any problems that may arise after purchase, Workpro offers a two-year limited warranty. The warranty covers defects in materials and workmanship, giving you peace of mind in case you begin using the box and something goes wrong. If you need to return the box for either of these reasons, you can take it to your nearest Walmart. Have your online proof of purchase ready, and Walmart will either refund your money or coordinate with Workpro to have your box repaired.
But beware that Workpro's warranty doesn't cover problems caused by improper use or normal wear and tear. Plus, if you accidentally damage it, you're on your own. The liners and feet pads are actually not covered either. Since Workpro is acting as a third-party seller on Walmart's website, it's important to verify any coverage before buying, as Walmart's return policy on tools may differ. Contact Workpro and/or Walmart through their websites for more information.