Costco Auto: How Much Is A TPMS Sensor Replacement Likely To Cost?
Tire pressure monitoring sensors (TPMS) work by constantly measuring the air pressure within all four of your tires, then relaying that data to your car's computer. If the system is unable to measure pressure correctly or if the tires are deflated, chances are that your TPMS light is going to come on. In that case, your local Costco Tire Center can both diagnose and replace the sensor. So, how much is a Costco TPMS sensor replacement likely to cost?
Although costs vary depending on the make and model of your vehicle, one customer reported on Reddit that a Costco TPMS sensor replacement costs around $45 per tire, while labor costs add about $15 on top of that. Similar prices were quoted on other community forums as well. Compared to dealerships that often charge between $100 and $300 per sensor, Costco is indeed easier on the wallet depending on your vehicle's make and model.
How to replace TPMS sensors at Costco
Costco will not provide its services for tires bought by non-members. This is one of the main business models of Costco, and is also why not everyone can use Costco gas stations. If you do possess a membership, then calling your Costco or scheduling an appointment online is the best course of action. It's worth noting that several customers reported Costco won't install TPMS sensors you supply yourself, so be sure to check this with your local center if you wanted to explore such an option.
Also be sure to provide accurate information about your vehicle's make and model since Costco will not install tires or provide services for tires that aren't authorized for your vehicle. Once in the shop, Costco technicians will break the bead, remove the tire, and detach the old TPMS sensors. At this point, they'll also recommend installing a customer-reported TPMS service pack for $2.99 per tire, which includes new seals, grommets, valve cores, and stems to ensure a proper fit. The sensors will then need to be reprogrammed, verified, and tested.
What competitors charge for TPMS sensors
According to available data from RepairPal, the average industry cost for a TPMS Sensor Replacement is between $239 and $309. To replace TPMS sensors at Discount Tire, customers reported a total cost of between $60 and $70 per tire, with installation costs included. A few even reported that they were able to source their own TPMS sensors, and that Discount Tire charged them $20 per tire for installation.
One of the cheaper routes you can take is through Walmart, which installs tire pressure sensors for $25 to $28 per tire. Pep Boys are at the opposite side of the scale, with a cost of $110 per tire, with additional fees that may apply. To minimize these costs as much as possible, you can replace your tires' TPMS sensors yourself, but be aware that doing so requires specialized equipment and reprogramming that goes beyond a typical DIY job.