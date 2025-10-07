Costco Auto: How Much Is A TPMS Sensor Replacement Likely To Cost?

Tire pressure monitoring sensors (TPMS) work by constantly measuring the air pressure within all four of your tires, then relaying that data to your car's computer. If the system is unable to measure pressure correctly or if the tires are deflated, chances are that your TPMS light is going to come on. In that case, your local Costco Tire Center can both diagnose and replace the sensor. So, how much is a Costco TPMS sensor replacement likely to cost?

Although costs vary depending on the make and model of your vehicle, one customer reported on Reddit that a Costco TPMS sensor replacement costs around $45 per tire, while labor costs add about $15 on top of that. Similar prices were quoted on other community forums as well. Compared to dealerships that often charge between $100 and $300 per sensor, Costco is indeed easier on the wallet depending on your vehicle's make and model.