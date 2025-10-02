Want To Cancel Xbox Game Pass To Avoid The Price Hike? Here's How You Do It

Since its launch in 2017, Xbox's Game Pass platform has been a go-to platform for online gamers looking to maximize their gaming options. When the popular online gaming service debuted, it promised subscribers access to more than 100 games for the modest monthly fee of just $9.99. And in the near decade since, the number of games available through the platform has swelled to more than 400. Along the way, Game Pass has adjusted its offerings to include three tiers of subscription options, with the Essential and Premium plans going for $9.99 and $14.99.

Of course, the high-end Game Pass Ultimate has always offered the most bang for users' bucks in terms of available games and options. It has also ranked as the priciest Game Pass sub, and for the past year or so has been available at a still reasonable cost of $19.99. However, Xbox has recently announced a major shift in the Game Pass Ultimate sub, with the company raising the monthly fee to $29.99.

Subscribers are, understandably, upset about the price hike, which marks a 50% increase in cost. Many are even threatening to cancel their Game Pass subscription due to the hike, either in protest or out of frugality. If you want to join them, or subscribe instead to one of the other major online gaming platforms, you can cancel your Game Pass sub in just a few easy steps.