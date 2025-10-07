These Harbor Freight Tools Can Sharpen Your Drill Bits

Dull drill bits are not usually a type of tool that's worth buying used, unless you can sharpen them yourself. Many companies that sharpen drill bits use precision grinding machines, but there are other methods the DIYer can employ in their home garage or workshop. First, you should know that drill bits are relatively difficult to sharpen compared to other cutting tools like knives or lawn mower blades. This is mostly due to the hardness of the material they're made from and the complex angles that comprise their cutting surfaces.

Before Harbor Freight discontinued its selection of dedicated tools for sharpening drill bits we would have included those in this lineup. However, since they are no longer available, we'll have to search out some alternative Harbor Freight tools to sharpen our dull drill bits. The best options for sharpening drill bits include grinders from Bauer, Hercules, and Central Machinery, all brands owned by Harbor Freight. With some technical know-how, a little practice, and a Harbor Freight bench or angle grinder, you can sharpen drill bits without the need for a specialized drill sharpening tool.