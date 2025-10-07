These Harbor Freight Tools Can Sharpen Your Drill Bits
Dull drill bits are not usually a type of tool that's worth buying used, unless you can sharpen them yourself. Many companies that sharpen drill bits use precision grinding machines, but there are other methods the DIYer can employ in their home garage or workshop. First, you should know that drill bits are relatively difficult to sharpen compared to other cutting tools like knives or lawn mower blades. This is mostly due to the hardness of the material they're made from and the complex angles that comprise their cutting surfaces.
Before Harbor Freight discontinued its selection of dedicated tools for sharpening drill bits we would have included those in this lineup. However, since they are no longer available, we'll have to search out some alternative Harbor Freight tools to sharpen our dull drill bits. The best options for sharpening drill bits include grinders from Bauer, Hercules, and Central Machinery, all brands owned by Harbor Freight. With some technical know-how, a little practice, and a Harbor Freight bench or angle grinder, you can sharpen drill bits without the need for a specialized drill sharpening tool.
Harbor Freight bench grinders can sharpen drill bits
Using a bench grinder for sharpening drill bits allows using both hands to control and manipulate the bit while it's supported by the bench grinder's tool rest. Harbor Freight sells a variety of bench grinders you can use to sharpen drill bits, including four models from Bauer, a top-of-the-line Hercules, and a small, inexpensive model from Central Machinery.
The most expensive, and highest rated with 4.7 stars, Harbor Freight bench grinder on the list is the Hercules 8-inch Heavy Duty Professional model priced at $199.99. The Hercules grinder is built on a cast iron base, and uses the same material for its dual tool rests. The single-speed (up to 3,450 rpm), 8-amp, 1-horsepower motor powers a pair of 8-inch diameter by 1-inch wide vitrified grinding wheels, one 36-grit and the other 60-grit.
The Hercules bench grinder's vitrified grinding wheels dissipate heat better than other types. They are also capable of removing material quickly. In addition, having two different grinding wheel grits allows faster material removal when using the coarser grinding wheel, while the finer wheel is used for finish grinding without having to change grinding wheels.
A Harbor Freight angle grinder can also sharpen drill bits
Harbor Freight offers even more options for angle grinders that can sharpen drill bits with a dozen models from which to choose. However, you should know that angle grinders are some of the most nerve-racking tools to use, even for pros. You'll want to take steps to minimize the risks associated with angle grinders before trying to sharpen a drill bit, such as clamping the bit or the angle grinder in a vise or jig.
The Hercules 20V Brushless Cordless Paddle-Switch Angle Grinder from Harbor Freight costs $79.99 in Tool Only form and is not available for purchase online. It accommodates 4.5-inch and 5-inch grinding wheels, operates at speeds up to 8,500 rpm, and features a lock-on paddle-switch trigger for use at multiple positions.
The corded Hercules 4.5-inch Paddle-Switch Angle Grinder sells for $59.99 and its 11-amp motor can deliver up to 11,000 rpm. The Bauer 8-Amp 4.5-Inch Trigger-Grip Angle Grinder is the least expensive top-rated Harbor Freight model. Priced at $34.99, it delivers up to 11,000 rpm, has a two-position side handle, and a locking trigger.
While a bench grinder is the best Harbor Freight tool for sharpening drill bits, bench grinders are less portable and versatile than angle grinders. However, it's important to remember that angle grinders are among the most difficult power tools for beginners to learn how to use.