How The Color Of Your Diesel Engine Can Help Tell You Who Made It

Knowing what company manufactures specific parts of your car can be tough, especially if you don't have easy access to the information. When it comes to semi-trucks and other heavy-duty vehicles, however, one dead giveaway can be the actual engine color. For example, the diesel engines built by Cummins are typically painted either black or blue. This has been the norm for the company for several years, making it an easy way to know if you have a true Cummins under the hood. However, some Cummins engines are painted red as well, specifically the ISX series.

Other manufacturers have used different colors as well, including Caterpillar, with their trademark yellow engines. In this case, not only does yellow immediately identify who made the engine, it's also the same color Caterpillar uses on their equipment. Paccar engines are painted white, which helps if you have a leak, while Mack exclusively sticks to the color black for their engines.

Before you see the color of a diesel engine and think you know what you have, beware that manufacturers have been known to change their color schemes through the years. For example, when GMC updated their Toro-Flow diesel engine to the Toro-Flow II in 1969, they switched from gold to green. Though the color was secondary to the actual performance of the engine, the color swap did signal that the company had made a change, and that its customers could expect something different moving forward.