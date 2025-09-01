Why Are Some Cummins Engines Colored Red?

For over 100 years, Cummins has been producing some of the industry's finest diesel engines, many of which have powered a wide range of vehicle types worldwide, from pickup trucks like the spacious Ram 1500 and 2500, to motorhomes, RVs, and light commercial vehicles. Several of its engines have gone toe-to-toe with some of the industry's best, like the Power Stroke and Duramax, and have managed to hold their own where it counts.

As such, the manufacturer has built a loyal following that knows its products in and out. If you ask a dedicated Cummins fan why some of the company's engines are colored red, they'll likely tell you that the color is a visual indicator of the ISX line of engines that power long-haul trucks, motorhomes, and buses.

That specific shade of red that Cummins uses is a bright hue called "Apex Red," a color as iconic as the engine it represents. Let's briefly examine the ISX; from what made it so iconic to its power output, which engine eventually replaced it, and why.