Dodge Ram 1500 Vs 2500: Which Truck Has The Bigger Cab?

The Ram 1500 and Ram 2500 may come from the same family, but they don't offer the same experience when it comes to cabin space. The 2500 is part of Stellantis' heavy-duty (HD) lineup of trucks, while the 1500 is a lighter-duty pickup. Both trucks are available in multiple trims, cab, and bed configurations, but one thing that isn't as obvious is how much space each configuration offers inside the cabin. You'd naturally expect the bigger truck to have the bigger interior, but that's not the case here.

While both trucks offer plenty of passenger space, depending on trim and configuration, the room each passenger gets isn't the same. Between the 2026 Ram 1500 and the 2025 Ram 2500, the Crew Cab on the 1500 offers the biggest cab overall, with seating for six and 132 cubic-feet of total passenger volume.

It might seem odd that the smaller truck has the larger cabin, but it makes sense when you look at what each truck is built to do. The 1500 is a daily tool — great for light to moderate towing and family duties — with just enough muscle to handle work when needed. The 2500, by contrast, is a truck built around towing capability first. That utility focus shows up inside, too — just not in ways that favor space. It may be a small tradeoff, but one that affects how many people you can carry — or at least how comfortably you can carry them. So, if you're choosing between the two, and interior space is a priority, that's worth keeping in mind.