Dodge Ram 1500 Vs 2500: Which Truck Has The Bigger Cab?
The Ram 1500 and Ram 2500 may come from the same family, but they don't offer the same experience when it comes to cabin space. The 2500 is part of Stellantis' heavy-duty (HD) lineup of trucks, while the 1500 is a lighter-duty pickup. Both trucks are available in multiple trims, cab, and bed configurations, but one thing that isn't as obvious is how much space each configuration offers inside the cabin. You'd naturally expect the bigger truck to have the bigger interior, but that's not the case here.
While both trucks offer plenty of passenger space, depending on trim and configuration, the room each passenger gets isn't the same. Between the 2026 Ram 1500 and the 2025 Ram 2500, the Crew Cab on the 1500 offers the biggest cab overall, with seating for six and 132 cubic-feet of total passenger volume.
It might seem odd that the smaller truck has the larger cabin, but it makes sense when you look at what each truck is built to do. The 1500 is a daily tool — great for light to moderate towing and family duties — with just enough muscle to handle work when needed. The 2500, by contrast, is a truck built around towing capability first. That utility focus shows up inside, too — just not in ways that favor space. It may be a small tradeoff, but one that affects how many people you can carry — or at least how comfortably you can carry them. So, if you're choosing between the two, and interior space is a priority, that's worth keeping in mind.
The 2026 Ram 1500 offers the most passenger room
The 2026 Ram 1500 comes in two main cab styles: the Quad Cab and the Crew Cab. The Quad Cab is only available with the 6-foot 4-inch bed and offers 117 cubic-feet of passenger volume and 53.3 cubic-feet of interior cargo space. Both cabs can still seat six people, but the second row legroom in the Quad cab is 35.6 inches, which can feel tight for adult passengers on longer drives.
However, if space is your priority, the Crew Cab is where you should be looking. It's available with either a 5-foot 7-inch or 6-foot 4-inch bed, and both versions offer the same 132 cubic feet of passenger room and a generous 68.5 cubic feet of interior cargo space. Rear legroom is also a comfortable 45.2 inches with either bed size.
Out of the 10 available trims, only the Tradesman, Express, and Big Horn are available with both the Quad Cab and the Crew Cab. The rest of the lineup is limited to the Crew Cab with either one bed or both bed lengths, depending on the trim. Tradesman, Express, and Warlock all come standard with front bench seats, making them the only ones to offer six seats as standard. Big Horn also offers a bench setup, but only as an optional upgrade. The rest of the lineup comes standard with front buckets and a full-length floor console, which replaces the middle seat and limits seating to five passengers.
Ram 2500's larger bed comes at the cost of rear cabin space
The 2025 Ram 2500 comes in three cab styles: Regular Cab, Crew Cab, and Mega Cab. The regular Cab is limited to the base Tradesman and Big Horn trims only and comes only with the 8-foot bed. It seats three and provides 62 cubic-feet of passenger volume — as there is only one row (the front) — and 40.9 inches of legroom. This makes sense if you're driving solo and don't need any extra seating space whatsoever.
The Crew Cab is the most widely available configuration, offered across all trims with either a 6-foot 4-inch box or an 8-foot bed. The Rebel and Power Wagon trims are limited to the Crew Cab with the 6-foot 4-inch bed only, while the rest of the lineup, including the Tradesman and Laramie, all offer both 6-foot 4-inch and 8-foot options. Passenger volume in the Crew Cab tops out at 125 cubic feet, with 40.2 inches of second row legroom — both figures coming in smaller than the 2026 Ram 1500 Crew Cab. The Mega Cab, available only on Laramie, Limited, and Limited Longhorn trims, boosts rear legroom to 43.1 inches and total available passenger volume to 130 cubic feet. It is also only available with the smaller 6-foot-4-inch bed.