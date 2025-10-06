Seattle Has A Powered Train That Can Cross A Floating Bridge - Here's How It Works

Trains pass over all types of bridges to get where they're going, including typical steel girder and truss bridges seen all across America, trestle bridges, and even viaducts (think the Hogwarts Express of Harry Potter fame). Now, in a world first, an electrically powered train has crossed a floating bridge across Lake Washington, which is also home to one of the longest floating bridges in the world. It happened in Seattle, when Link light rail, which is part of Sound Transit, took a light rail vehicle across the floating Homer M. Hadley Memorial Bridge under its own power.

The floating bridge used by Link light rail is not new, nor is it the first floating bridge in the world. These types of bridges were actually proposed more than 100 years ago, and the first reinforced concrete floating bridge was another bridge across Lake Washington near Seattle: the Lake Washington Floating Bridge, later renamed the Lacey V. Murrow Bridge, which opened in 1940. These types of bridges don't rest on the bottom of the body of water they span. Instead, they float on hollow pontoons made of concrete. There are several of these bridges in the Pacific Northwest, and around the world, including the Nordhordland Bridge in Norway and the Yumemai Bridge in Japan. None of these, however, are equipped to power trains.