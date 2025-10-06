Is The Yamaha R9 Better Than The R6? Here's How They Compare

Introduced in late 2024, the R9 is the newest sport bike in Yamaha's stable. It's in the middle of its lineup, positioned between the parallel-twin-powered R7 and the liter-bike speed demon known as the R1. But the spot below the R1 in the lineup used to belong to another screaming four-cylinder motorcycle: the R6.

The Yamaha R6 was lauded for generations, with a high-revving four-cylinder engine that was praised by journalists and owners alike. It was ultra-competitive and one of the best-looking bikes when it was available, locked in what seemed like an eternal battle with rivals such as the Kawasaki ZX-6R and the Honda CBR600RR. But, like many other manufacturers, Yamaha had to phase out some of its inline-4 motorcycle engines to comply with European emissions standards. That's where the R9 comes into frame.

Not a direct replacement for the R6 or its big brother, the R1, the R9 is powered by Yamaha's CP3 three-cylinder engine. The R9 doesn't rev as high as the old R6, nor is it as sonorous, but the R9 makes up for it in big ways. So is the Yamaha R9 better than the R6? A lot of purists will say the R6 is a better bike, even today, but I disagree. I've reviewed the data, leaned on my extensive experience with both three- and four-cylinder Yamaha bikes, and the winner is clear. With a better price, dead-even power output, more torque, and modern creature comforts, the R9 comes out on top.