Yamaha R9 Top Speed: How Fast Is The Motorcycle?

For years, Yamaha's YZF family of performance motorcycles has stood among the best when it comes to high-end performance. Whether you're an expert rider eager to set records on a race track, or an everyday rider looking to get into some speedy bikes, these sport bikes have got you covered. The company announced that a new addition would be joining the YZF family in 2025, and that time has finally come. The Yamaha YZF R9 is now available for fans to try out, which means people are eager to find out what it can do.

Falling squarely between the R7 and the all-mighty YZF-R1, the R9 comes with a 890cc liquid-cooled inline three cylinder engine that produces 117 horsepower and 69 lb-ft of torque, which Yamaha has paired with a six-speed manual transmission. These numbers make the R9 a capable street bike that can take a few turns on a race track without breaking much of a sweat.

While Yamaha hasn't officially released the bike's top speed, some riders, like Tareq and Gixxer brah on YouTube, have already recorded initial top speeds exceeding 150 miles per hour. Let's take a closer look at the bike and what it has to offer.