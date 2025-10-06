These Big Tech CEOs Think A 3-Day Work Week Is Coming, Thanks To AI

The history of artificial intelligence is driven forward by the loud drumbeat of progress echoing from every corner of the economic sphere: AI will make you more efficient! More effective! And, probably, unemployed! Of course, no one is a greater proponent of AI than the executives set to capitalize on it. And while some have warned workers of the fallout of these changes, most agree that the AI train is coming, and workers can either hop on or move out of the way.

One vector that has executives excited is the possibility of reduced workweeks, with CEOs touting AI-induced efficiency gains as giving workers back their time. This possibility reentered the news sphere in September 2025 when Eric Yuang, CEO of Zoom, told the New York Times that "every company will support three days, four days a week. I think this ultimately frees up everyone's time." These comments reflect a sentiment parroted by tech CEOs across op-eds and podcasts. For instance, Bill Gates has touted the possibility of an AI-induced 3-day workweek for years while simultaneously warning that the technology will replace jobs previously thought AI-proof, like doctors and teachers. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, meanwhile, has likened AI to the industrial revolution, once telling Fox Business' Liz Claman that progress inevitably "leads to some change in social behavior," with companies "probably" transitioning to four-day workweeks. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon have also discussed AI sparking shorter workweeks.

Whether AI will reduce the workweek is hotly debated, as some observers, like Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, say mass automation will likely cut jobs, particularly for entry-level workers, while others question the initial premise of AI-induced efficiency gains.