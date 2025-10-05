This Reddit User Built The Ultimate Harbor Freight Icon Tool Box Set Up

Any working professional knows that you need to have a proper tool box, case, or cabinet to safely store your various implements. Something portable or with wheels would be good for mobile work, while a larger, stationary cabinet would be better for something like a workshop. Harbor Freight sells a variety of different tool storage options, primarily through its in-house Icon brand, which specializes in both hand tools and various work and storage accessories. If you felt so inclined (and had the money for it), you could buy a few cases and cabinets and connect them together for more modular storage. A particular Reddit user, however, apparently wasn't satisfied with "a few."

On the Harbor Freight subreddit, user Deep-Light-3683 made a photo post titled "Boss said get a toolbox." In the body of their post, this user asked, "why spend a fortune on the container?" Presumably, this was a rhetorical question, because the photo included in the post shows who we assume is the user standing in front of a positively gargantuan and most likely very expensive setup of assorted Icon tool storage units. One of the comments on this post said it best: this is less of a tool box and more of a tool house.