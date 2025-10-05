This Reddit User Built The Ultimate Harbor Freight Icon Tool Box Set Up
Any working professional knows that you need to have a proper tool box, case, or cabinet to safely store your various implements. Something portable or with wheels would be good for mobile work, while a larger, stationary cabinet would be better for something like a workshop. Harbor Freight sells a variety of different tool storage options, primarily through its in-house Icon brand, which specializes in both hand tools and various work and storage accessories. If you felt so inclined (and had the money for it), you could buy a few cases and cabinets and connect them together for more modular storage. A particular Reddit user, however, apparently wasn't satisfied with "a few."
On the Harbor Freight subreddit, user Deep-Light-3683 made a photo post titled "Boss said get a toolbox." In the body of their post, this user asked, "why spend a fortune on the container?" Presumably, this was a rhetorical question, because the photo included in the post shows who we assume is the user standing in front of a positively gargantuan and most likely very expensive setup of assorted Icon tool storage units. One of the comments on this post said it best: this is less of a tool box and more of a tool house.
This Icon setup cost over $8,000
In the comments on this Reddit post, a commenter asked the original user how much this entire setup cost them. The user responded that it cost $8,200 in total, tax included. In a separate comment response, the user clarified that their boss at their job footed the bill for this massive tool center, and their place of employment will be holding onto it if and when they leave their job.
The user did not provide a precise list of the Icon tool storage products that make up the setup. However, from a glance, we can make an educated guess based on what's in Icon's tool storage catalog. The center appears to be a 73-inch by 25-inch Icon Professional Roll Cab, flanked on both sides by a pair of 28-inch Icon Professional End Lockers. On top of the center, we've got a 73-inch Icon Professional Work Center Hutch, and on the very top of the whole setup, we have two Icon Professional Overhead Cabs, a 56-inch model on the left and a 73-inch model on the right. Before taxes, all of these products together would cost $7,950, so it's a safe bet these are the products the user purchased, considering their quoted price. Both the Professional Roll Cab and the End Lockers have caster wheels on the bottom, which allows the entire setup to roll around the user's workshop. One commenter said that the wheels look slightly undersized, though the user responded that they're glad the wheels are on the small side, as they can only barely reach the top cabs as it is.