The Best Riding Lawn Mower Brand Available At Home Depot, According To Users

When it comes to riding mowers, a handful of brands typically come to mind as the most reliable. While you may try to save some money by going with a no-name or budget brand for cheaper things like hand tools or smaller equipment like hedge and string trimmers, you're not going to want to skimp on a riding mower. You'll likely spend at least a few thousand dollars on one, so you'll want to make sure you're getting a quality-made machine that's worth the investment, especially since — in addition to helping keep larger lawns looking sharp — there are several other ways you can use your riding lawn mower around your property.

Availability is another important factor concerning which riding mower you go with. Some brands may not be available at the retailer you're shopping at — for example, most Ryobi products are exclusive to Home Depot, but the hardware chain doesn't carry Husqvarna mowers. So, if you're buying your riding mower at Home Depot, your options are limited to just a handful of brands, like Ryobi, Murray, and Cub Cadet.

According to user reviews, the best of the brands available at Home Depot is Troy-Bilt. However, availability once again comes into play here — as Troy-Bilt riding mowers are currently not available from Home Depot in some parts of the U.S. Here's a closer look at what users love so much about Troy-Bilt riding mowers and which other top-rated brands are options if you can't get your hands on a Troy-Bilt. More information on how these mowers were evaluated can be found toward the end of this article.