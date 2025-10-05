Did You Know Lowe's Has A Kobalt Tool Set With Only 10mm Sockets?
Because 10mm sockets tend to be used on everything from vehicle battery terminals, engine components, and headlights, most auto enthusiasts will need to reach for one pretty frequently. For this reason, it's not surprising that this particular socket size tends to get misplaced or lost a lot. Someone at Kobalt seems to have noticed this, since the brand decided to make a set with only 10mm sockets.
Lowe's is offering a unique solution to this oddly specific, yet common, problem with the 10-piece Kobalt ¼-in to ½-in Drive Metric 10mm Shallow/Deep Socket Set. As of writing, this set doesn't have a lot of reviews, but so far, all three of its verified buyers have given it a perfect 5-star rating and recommend it. Not only did they think it was reasonably priced at $15, but one user even shared that it's the perfect gift. The entire set meets American National Standards Institute (ANSI) specifications and is covered by the brand's lifetime guarantee. Kobalt didn't make it on our list of socket set brands that are still manufactured in America, with some of the brand's 10mm sockets made in Taiwan.
Regardless of who makes Kobalt tools, though, they are highly regarded, and its sockets are no exception. Made with chrome vanadium steel, each socket is hard-stamped and heat-treated. The set includes a one ¼-inch, one ⅜-inch, and two ½-inch drive sockets. The kit includes both a shallow and deep variant of the ½-inch drive socket, while both the ¼-inch and ⅜-inch sockets have four variants (shallow, deep, shallow impact, and flex-joint).
Tips for not losing your sockets in the future
While it's often joked about as a right of passage, there are still things you can do to avoid having to repurchase your 10mm sockets frequently. To start with, you ideally make it a habit to give them a home, so you can easily spot whether one is missing or not. One of the best things about this set is that it comes with an EVA Foam Tray, which is specifically designed to slot in easily with the Kobalt's Mini Tool Box's tray.
If you have the cash to spare, you could even buy it alongside the popular and highly-rated Kobalt Blue Mini Top and Base Tool Box Collection for storage. (Yes, this Kolbalt toolbox also comes in pink at Lowe's.) Alternatively, if you tend to drop your socket a lot, you might want to get something like the Craftsman Automotive Pickup Tool, which you can also get at Lowe's. This features a 2-inch inspection mirror for finding items in hard-to-reach places, along with two types of tools that are capable of lifting small things like sockets using magnetic and flex claws. Of course, you can always just replace any lost sockets with the 10-piece 10mm socket kit as well.