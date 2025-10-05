Did You Know Lowe's Has A Kobalt Tool Set With Only 10mm Sockets?

Because 10mm sockets tend to be used on everything from vehicle battery terminals, engine components, and headlights, most auto enthusiasts will need to reach for one pretty frequently. For this reason, it's not surprising that this particular socket size tends to get misplaced or lost a lot. Someone at Kobalt seems to have noticed this, since the brand decided to make a set with only 10mm sockets.

Lowe's is offering a unique solution to this oddly specific, yet common, problem with the 10-piece Kobalt ¼-in to ½-in Drive Metric 10mm Shallow/Deep Socket Set. As of writing, this set doesn't have a lot of reviews, but so far, all three of its verified buyers have given it a perfect 5-star rating and recommend it. Not only did they think it was reasonably priced at $15, but one user even shared that it's the perfect gift. The entire set meets American National Standards Institute (ANSI) specifications and is covered by the brand's lifetime guarantee. Kobalt didn't make it on our list of socket set brands that are still manufactured in America, with some of the brand's 10mm sockets made in Taiwan.

Regardless of who makes Kobalt tools, though, they are highly regarded, and its sockets are no exception. Made with chrome vanadium steel, each socket is hard-stamped and heat-treated. The set includes a one ¼-inch, one ⅜-inch, and two ½-inch drive sockets. The kit includes both a shallow and deep variant of the ½-inch drive socket, while both the ¼-inch and ⅜-inch sockets have four variants (shallow, deep, shallow impact, and flex-joint).