Home Depot Will Replace Your Dead Ryobi Battery, But There's A Catch

Customers with dead, defective, or damaged Ryobi power tool batteries may be relieved to know that Home Depot offers options for a replacement. That being said, the replacement process comes with terms and conditions that can complicate things a bit. Between Home Depot's detailed rules for returns and Ryobi's own warranty requirements, there is a way to swap your dead battery for a new one.

Here's the catch: Under Home Depot's general return policy, most items — including Ryobi batteries — can only be returned within 90 days of purchase along with proof of purchase. Customers who used a Home Depot credit card have up to a full year to return, which gives them more flexibility than most. However, employees have the right to decline your return if they suspect the product was damaged because of misuse or some sort of fraud. Along those same lines, batteries have to be unused or defective to qualify for a return. If the life cycle of your Ryobi battery simply reached its end, a replacement might not be a possibility (at least at the store level).