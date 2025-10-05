Do Chevrolet & GMC Trucks Use The Same Engines?
Chevrolet makes a variety of vehicles, from small, affordable runabouts like the Trax, to fully-electric SUVs like the spacious Blazer EV, all the way up to ultra-high-performance supercars like the Corvette ZR1X. GMC, on the other hand, doesn't dabble in sports cars or tiny hatchbacks. GMC is focused on trucks and SUVs, but it's also keen to carve out a space for itself as a luxury automaker with feature-packed Denali models in various shapes and sizes.
Chevrolet and GMC are both part of the General Motors family. With all sorts of different cars, trucks, and SUVs bouncing around between the two brands, they share a number of platforms, engines, and technologies. There are some key differentiators, though, like GMC's lean towards luxury and Chevy's more affordable base-trim offerings. Still, under the hood, they're basically the same. The two brands' mid-size, full-size, and heavy-duty trucks all share engines with basically the same power output.
All the numbers match up
Not every Chevy has a GMC counterpart, and vice versa, but most of them do, especially the trucks. The Canyon is GMC's mid-size pickup truck that has the same underpinnings as the mid-size Chevy Colorado. They both use GM's TurboMax engine, a 2.7-liter four-cylinder paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, putting out 310 hp and 430 lb-ft of torque. Base versions of the Chevrolet Colorado get lower power ratings (237 hp and 259 lb-ft), but a 310-hp engine is available.
The Silverado and Sierra are the full-size Chevy and GMC siblings. 1500 versions are available with four different engines: a 2.7-liter four-cylinder, a 3.0-liter inline-6 turbodiesel, a 5.3-liter V8, and a 6.2-liter V8. Engine to engine, power is identical between both models across the range. A similar pairing of engines is available in the heavy-duty versions of both trucks, too. The Silverado HD and Sierra HD are both available with specs-matching 6.6-liter V8 gasoline-powered engines and Duramax 6.6-liter turbodiesel V8s.
And, of course, in situations where there is no engine, Chevys and GMCs share those platforms too. Specifically, GM's Ultium platform underpins a number of both brands' all-electric trucks and SUVs. The Silverado EV and Sierra EV both offer as much as 760 hp in their top-end trims. Meanwhile, the only GMC without a direct Chevy counterpart, the Hummer EV, puts out as much as 1,000 hp.