Do Chevrolet & GMC Trucks Use The Same Engines?

Not every Chevy has a GMC counterpart, and vice versa, but most of them do, especially the trucks. The Canyon is GMC's mid-size pickup truck that has the same underpinnings as the mid-size Chevy Colorado. They both use GM's TurboMax engine, a 2.7-liter four-cylinder paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, putting out 310 hp and 430 lb-ft of torque. Base versions of the Chevrolet Colorado get lower power ratings (237 hp and 259 lb-ft), but a 310-hp engine is available.

The Silverado and Sierra are the full-size Chevy and GMC siblings. 1500 versions are available with four different engines: a 2.7-liter four-cylinder, a 3.0-liter inline-6 turbodiesel, a 5.3-liter V8, and a 6.2-liter V8. Engine to engine, power is identical between both models across the range. A similar pairing of engines is available in the heavy-duty versions of both trucks, too. The Silverado HD and Sierra HD are both available with specs-matching 6.6-liter V8 gasoline-powered engines and Duramax 6.6-liter turbodiesel V8s.

And, of course, in situations where there is no engine, Chevys and GMCs share those platforms too. Specifically, GM's Ultium platform underpins a number of both brands' all-electric trucks and SUVs. The Silverado EV and Sierra EV both offer as much as 760 hp in their top-end trims. Meanwhile, the only GMC without a direct Chevy counterpart, the Hummer EV, puts out as much as 1,000 hp.