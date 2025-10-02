5 Of The Best 2025 Sports Cars Less Than $50K, Ranked By Car And Driver

The 2025 Mazda MX-5 Miata continues its run as one of the most accessible sports cars on the market. With a 2.0-liter four-cylinder producing 181 horsepower and a curb weight just over 2,300 pounds, the Miata is built for balance and lightness rather than raw output. A six-speed manual is the best way to experience it, though an automatic is available. Steering is sharp, the chassis is playful, and it manages to stay compliant enough for daily use. Modern features like Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, heated seats, and headrest speakers make the Miata easier to live with than its predecessors.

The combination of usability and fun in this vehicle reminds people of the Honda S2000, which remains a beloved choice among car enthusiasts. The S2000's naturally aspirated 2.0- or 2.2-liter engine revved as high as 9,000 rpm and delivered 237 horsepower. Combined with its six-speed manual and stiffer suspension, it was quicker and more aggressive than the Miata. The interior design of both cars matched, but the Honda cockpit design, together with its supportive seats, emphasized performance.

Where the Miata pulls ahead today is in convenience and availability. It offers better fuel economy (close to 30 mpg in mixed driving) and more tech, while the S2000's discontinued status makes parts harder to find. The Honda delivers more power and drama, but the Miata is more practical. Both nail the lightweight roadster formula, but the Miata's modern updates give it an edge as a daily driver.