What's The Cheapest Toyota Sports Car You Can Buy In 2025? (And How Much Does It Cost?)

Toyota currently has two sports cars in its U.S. lineup: the Toyota GR86 and GR Supra. Both came as a result of a partnership between the Japanese carmaker and other manufacturers to co-develop sports cars, meaning they inevitably share parts with their sister models. The GR86, for example, is currently being jointly developed with Subaru alongside the Subaru BRZ. As a result, it has the same powertrain, same architecture, wheelbase, and shares many components with the heavily related Subie.

Toyota also shares development of the GR Supra – which is twinned with the Z4 –with BMW. Such moves allow the Japanese brand to save time and cost of production, ultimately resulting in its sports cars being reasonably priced. Which brings us to what you really want to know — what is the cheapest Toyota sports car you can buy in 2025? Well, that would be the Toyota GR86. It has a starting msrp of $30,000 for the 2025 model, meaning it is $26,900 cheaper than the 2026 Toyota GR Supra, which starts from $56,900. For context, the 2025 GR Supra began from $56,250.