What's The Cheapest Toyota Sports Car You Can Buy In 2025? (And How Much Does It Cost?)
Toyota currently has two sports cars in its U.S. lineup: the Toyota GR86 and GR Supra. Both came as a result of a partnership between the Japanese carmaker and other manufacturers to co-develop sports cars, meaning they inevitably share parts with their sister models. The GR86, for example, is currently being jointly developed with Subaru alongside the Subaru BRZ. As a result, it has the same powertrain, same architecture, wheelbase, and shares many components with the heavily related Subie.
Toyota also shares development of the GR Supra – which is twinned with the Z4 –with BMW. Such moves allow the Japanese brand to save time and cost of production, ultimately resulting in its sports cars being reasonably priced. Which brings us to what you really want to know — what is the cheapest Toyota sports car you can buy in 2025? Well, that would be the Toyota GR86. It has a starting msrp of $30,000 for the 2025 model, meaning it is $26,900 cheaper than the 2026 Toyota GR Supra, which starts from $56,900. For context, the 2025 GR Supra began from $56,250.
What does the Toyota GR86's cheaper price get you?
There are three trim levels available with the 2025 Toyota GR86: base, Premium and Hakone Edition. So, as with any car offered in multiple trim levels, what you get from your GR86 depends on the grade you choose. The $30,000 base spec GR86 comes with numerous features, including but not limited to 17-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry, push-button start, cloth upholstery, a leather-covered steering wheel, and dual-zone automatic climate control. An 8-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch digital gauge cluster, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a six-speaker sound system are also part of the standard package.
The midrange GR86 Premium has a starting sticker price of $32,600. That gets you additional amenities such as 18-inch matte black wheels with high performance summer tires, a rear spoiler, adaptive headlights, aluminum sport pedals, heated sport seats, leather and synthetic suede upholstery, as well as an eight-speaker audio system. The Premium trim is also eligible for a $1,500 Performance package that bundles Brembo brakes and Sachs dampers for better braking and stability. The range-topping Hakone Edition, for its part, prices from $35,270. For the money, you're getting contents of the Performance package as standard, in addition to 18-inch matte bronze alloy wheels, rear Hakone Edition badging, and other unique styling bits.
How does the Toyota GR86 compare with the GR Supra in terms of performance?
No matter the trim level, the Toyota GR86 is powered by a naturally aspirated 2.4-liter horizontally opposed four-cylinder engine that generates 228 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque. The Subaru-sourced engine routes that output to the rear wheels through a standard six-speed manual transmission — but you can upgrade to a six-speed automatic with paddle shifters for an extra $1,100. When Car and Driver put it through a performance test, a mechanically similar 2022 Toyota GR86 Premium darted to 60 mph in 5.4 seconds. When optioned with the available automatic, the GR86 takes 6.1 seconds to reach 60 mph.
Like the GR86, the Toyota GR Supra has a single engine powering the rear wheels. It's a turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder that develops a thumping 382 hp and 368 lb-ft of torque, directed to the wheels through either an eight-speed automatic or a six-speed manual transmission. Toyota's claimed zero-to-60 time is 3.9 seconds for versions with the automatic transmission, with manual-equipped GR Supra models needing 4.2 seconds. However, Car and Driver recorded 3.7 seconds with the automatic and 3.9 seconds with the manual in its testing of older GR Supra models.