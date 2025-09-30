Amazon's New Fire TVs Solve One Of The Biggest Complaints That Netflix Users Have

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Amazon has just updated its Fire TV line-up. The new additions include the brand's most affordable 4K streaming stick, new Fire 2-series and 4-series TVs, and new Omni QLED models. Aside from a fresh design and performance boost, they also bring an Omnisense system to the table. But one upgrade that flew under the radar is Dialogue Boost, which is now a standard feature across all the new Fire TV models.

Dialogue Boost is an accessibility feature that was launched in 2023 for the Prime Video streaming service. It lets you selectively enhance the volume of dialogue. The overarching idea is to make dialogue more discernible, especially when there's a lot of background noise. However, it was limited to a small selection of Amazon's original content and films. Now that Dialogue Boost is becoming a standard hardware-level feature on Amazon's latest Fire TVs, it should solve a well-known problem for Netflix users, too.

For years, some Netflix users have complained about subdued conversations against the backdrop of music and sound effects, but the problem persists. The only official recourse available to counter the problem of "quiet voices" has been limited to Apple TV models. That involved switching the audio format to Dolby Digital 5.1 mode. In addition, switching the language to English may help make the dialogue more discernible. However, for non-English speaking users, that won't help.