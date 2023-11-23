This Trick Makes Hearing Dialogue On Your Amazon Fire TV Much Easier

Amazon's Fire TV supports all the major streaming apps, and plenty of free ones too, letting you access all your subscriptions and accounts in one place. However, if you use a Fire TV Stick, you'll need to rely on your TV's display and speakers for content playback. A common issue many people have while watching movies or TV shows is not being able to hear dialogue clearly.

If your TV's speakers aren't loud enough or equalized optimally, dialogue can be muffled. In addition, some content has a lot of background music and sound effects. There are sound settings on your TV that can help with dialogue that's hard to understand. For example, you can switch to a Movie or Standard audio mode, or enable a speech or dialogue boost setting if available. On a soundbar or speaker, you might need to tone down the bass or change to a different audio mode.

Some apps, like Prime Video, have a Dialogue Boost feature for select titles that you can enable. Your Amazon Fire TV also has a hidden setting to enhance dialogue. You can find this setting on the Amazon Fire TV Stick, as well as smart Fire TVs.