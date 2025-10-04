Is It Safe To Put Aluminum Foil In This Popular Kitchen Gadget?
Aluminum foil is an essential item in many kitchens, but when it comes to using it in an air fryer, it should only be utilized in the right models under certain conditions. For example, the Chefman Multi-Function Air Fryer+ recommends using foil only over the drip tray and cooking racks. It's also safe to use in Cosori air fryers, among the best on Amazon, as long as the foil is firmly in place on the bottom and doesn't block the fan or vents. The AF100 Series Ninja air fryer is safe for foil, too, and even notes that it's listed in certain recipes.
However, Kitchenaid, Maytag, and Whirlpool air fryer brands recommend not using aluminum foil in table-top models. Whirlpool owns both Kitchenaid and Maytag, and all three give similar reasons pertaining to uneven cooking for leaving foil out. Maytag actually goes a step further, warning that the use of aluminum foil could cause the fryer to overheat, which may result in a fire. Both Kitchenaid and Maytag mention that using any metal in the air fryer other than the basket could also affect its airflow.
If in doubt, consult your owner's manual or check the manufacturer's website, as air fryers are designed to cook and reheat as-is. This means you shouldn't technically need anything else. Whatever drips down from your food will be caught in a drip tray anyway, so in the end, it's better to have a little cleanup and stay safe in the process.
Using aluminum foil safely in air fry ranges
Though air fryers utilize less electricity than an oven, using aluminum foil in a range with a built-in air fryer is generally okay. This is due to the internal fans being located at the back, and not directly over the food itself. Just be sure the foil is properly secured to the basket or pan you're using before cooking, and place everything on a lower rack to leave room for the air frying process to work.
Of course, using aluminum foil on baking sheets and pans in a standard oven has been a common practice for years. It's a great way to keep foods from sticking, while also helping the cooking process by adding that touch of brown that only an oven can give. You can even use it when broiling, as its melting point of 1220 degrees Fahrenheit likely won't be reached, even with the oven's hottest temps. But when it comes to using foil in other ways inside your oven, you should keep it to food contact surfaces only.
This means not wrapping oven racks in aluminum foil, as doing so could block airflow. The same is true of lining the bottom of an oven with foil. Not only will the flow of air be obstructed, but you could also damage the heating elements themselves. As with an air fryer or any other kitchen appliance, you should check your owner's manual for the best practices when it comes to using aluminum foil.