Why The US Navy Continues To Launch Ballistic Missiles From Nuclear Submarines

When people think of military submarines like the Ohio-class nuclear subs used by the United States Navy, they likely picture them firing massive nuclear missiles. While these deadly, deep-diving vehicles were designed to do just that, they've fortunately never had to launch such world-ending weapons outside of testing unarmed missiles. Subs capable of firing submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBM) are engineering marvels that can achieve some impressive feats. They can launch their missiles while submerged, making them hard to spot until it's too late. This makes them effective platforms for attacks on or near coastlines.

While they possess these capabilities (and more), surface vessels like the U.S. Navy's large fleet of guided missile destroyers are purpose-built to launch conventional missiles at targets, leaving the Navy's large fleet of nuclear-capable submarines to fire the much deadlier nuclear-armed SLBMs.

However, submarines are designed to be stealthy last-resort nuclear platforms, and they've continued firing nuclear SLBMs in tests for years. In September 2025, the U.S. Navy conducted four tests, using unarmed Trident II D5 Life Extension (LE) SLBMs off the eastern coast of Florida. Military watchers likely wondered if this was done in response to growing tensions with China and Russia, but the real reason is far more mundane than that. It's necessary to occasionally test-fire unarmed missiles to maintain the launchers and ensure operability should they ever be needed for combat.