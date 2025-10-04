How America's Advanced Aircraft Carriers Compare To The Rest Of NATO's Fleet

Depending on how you classify aircraft carriers, there are five NATO countries with aircraft carriers in their navies. The U.S. has by far the most aircraft carriers, with a current fleet of 11 "true" aircraft carriers. Next on the list is the U.K., which can put two carriers to sea. Then there's France, the only country outside the U.S. that can field a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier. After this, things are not quite so straightforward. While Italy, Spain, and Turkey technically have aircraft carriers, some can also be classified as amphibious assault ships. However, for the sake of this article and since they are capable of operating fixed-wing aircraft, including the F-35B, we will treat them as carriers.

Technically, there are distinct differences between the fleets. For instance, the newest American carrier — the USS Gerald R. Ford — displaces about 100,000 tons and can boast an air wing bigger than some entire air forces. Additionally, nuclear power gives these ships virtually unlimited range, allowing them to operate anywhere on the globe without constantly needing to refuel (although it does take an astonishing amount of time to refuel a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier). No other NATO carriers can match these capabilities. To begin with, let's take a look at how American aircraft carriers compare to those of the U.K. and France, the two nations whose carriers come closest to matching the U.S. in terms of capability and global reach.