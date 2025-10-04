How Long Could A Kia Sorento Last With Regular Maintenance? (According To Owners)

Kia has quietly become a go-to automaker for drivers who want affordable vehicles with numerous safety features and a striking design. Its current lineup includes a wide range of crossovers and SUVs, with one of the best-selling models in the United States being the Kia Sorento. While it's not the very best luxury SUV you can buy in 2025, the Sorento offers drivers a good blend of efficiency, practicality, and comfort. Plus, it does so at a cost that undercuts many of its rivals, like the Toyota Highlander.

That said, if you're shopping for a new-to-you Kia Sorento, beyond affordability and features, you'll also want to take the car's reliability into account. After all, you'll want to know whether this SUV will stand the test of time or will become a money pit after a few years on the road. And that begs one important question: exactly how long can a Kia Sorento last with regular maintenance? Generally speaking, the Sorento is one of Kia's most reliable vehicles, with the 2025 model earning an overall rating of 82/100 for quality and reliability on J.D. Power.

However, while these experts' ratings carry a lot of weight, it's always vital that you also check owners' experiences because they always reveal more about long-term dependability. For this reason, in the sections ahead, we'll take a closer look at sources like Edmunds and Cars.com to see the reviews customers have reported. This will help us have a clear picture of how the Kia Sorento stacks up when it comes to long-term reliability.