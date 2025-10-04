How Long Could A Kia Sorento Last With Regular Maintenance? (According To Owners)
Kia has quietly become a go-to automaker for drivers who want affordable vehicles with numerous safety features and a striking design. Its current lineup includes a wide range of crossovers and SUVs, with one of the best-selling models in the United States being the Kia Sorento. While it's not the very best luxury SUV you can buy in 2025, the Sorento offers drivers a good blend of efficiency, practicality, and comfort. Plus, it does so at a cost that undercuts many of its rivals, like the Toyota Highlander.
That said, if you're shopping for a new-to-you Kia Sorento, beyond affordability and features, you'll also want to take the car's reliability into account. After all, you'll want to know whether this SUV will stand the test of time or will become a money pit after a few years on the road. And that begs one important question: exactly how long can a Kia Sorento last with regular maintenance? Generally speaking, the Sorento is one of Kia's most reliable vehicles, with the 2025 model earning an overall rating of 82/100 for quality and reliability on J.D. Power.
However, while these experts' ratings carry a lot of weight, it's always vital that you also check owners' experiences because they always reveal more about long-term dependability. For this reason, in the sections ahead, we'll take a closer look at sources like Edmunds and Cars.com to see the reviews customers have reported. This will help us have a clear picture of how the Kia Sorento stacks up when it comes to long-term reliability.
Most Kia Sorento models will last for around 150,000 to 250,000 miles
Since its introduction in the early 2000s, the Kia Sorento has cemented itself as one of the most successful vehicles in Kia history. Why? It has consistently ranked among the most reliable SUVs ever made, and the 2025 model continues this tradition. In fact, when you explore various online forums, you'll find many owners reporting mileages in excess of 150,000 miles without their SUVs needing major repair issues.
Some users even claim that the Sorento can last far longer than that, especially if you take it in for repairs and follow your preemptive maintenance schedule. On Reddit, for instance, we can see reviews from owners reporting impressive mileage, with a 2004 Kia Sorento serving the owner well even after clocking above 210,000 miles.
However, despite these impressive reliability ratings, it's worth noting for all the reliability praise given to the Kia Sorento, it's certainly not without weaknesses. When you check online discussions about common problems with the Sorento, many owners will often mention transmission issues like rough shifting or slipping. Others even complain of excessive oil consumption, particularly with the 2010 to 2020 models. And while these issues might seem minor at first, they can easily cut your vehicle's lifespan short if not addressed quickly.
Tips for extending the lifespan of your Kia Sorento
If you want your Kia Sorento to reach the kind of mileage other owners brag about, you'll have to be consistent with your preemptive maintenance services. Simple habits like rotating your tires on time, sticking to the recommended oil change schedule, and using the right transmission fluid are among the few things you can do to make it last.
Besides that, you'll want to avoid common driving habits that might damage your car. For instance, as tempting as accelerating aggressively when entering the highway can be, this can take a toll on your engine or transmission, directly impacting how long your car will last. Of course, some habits like coasting in neutral gear, hard braking, and not using the parking brake might seem harmless at first, but they'll slowly affect your car's performance and overall lifespan.
Lastly, you don't want to underestimate the value of inspections. You'll want to keep an eye on your tire tread, listen for unusual noises, and even address dashboard warning lights once they pop up. Additionally, follow Kia's recommended service intervals; they will help address minor problems before they escalate.