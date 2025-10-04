Florida Is Getting A Massive New AI Hub – Here's What It Will Be Used For

One of the largest tech expansions in the nation is set to take place on Florida's Gold Coast. A new AI hub in West Palm Beach has been announced by ServiceNow, a company that creates AI for businesses and manages digital workflows. The 200,000-square-foot site in Florida is promising more than just office spaces; with its intentions set on becoming a leader in AI innovation, thanks to its AI Institute, startup accelerator, and training facility.

Over the next five years, the move is projected to inject the economy with $1.8 billion, and it's anticipated that it will generate over 850 new jobs by 2030. For West Palm Beach, which is more well-known for its upscale real estate and beach vacations, it's a significant shift. However, ServiceNow's executives are placing a great deal of trust in the area's expanding reputation as a hub for innovation. The CEO, Bill McDermott, described the development as a "compelling magnet for talent" and a new hub for the AI economy in the United States.

This announcement means Florida is set to tackle the traditional tech strongholds like Silicon Valley and Austin head-on. And if successful, the hub could be a model for other states aiming to attract AI investment on a massive scale.