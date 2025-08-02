Florida Is Launching An 'AI-Integrated' Middle School - Here's What That Means

You can't escape artificial intelligence these days, given the prevalence of AI art, writing, code, music, and chatbots on the internet. Instead of fighting against this new reality, some schools have opted to embrace it. This includes a new "AI-integrated" middle school set to open in Florida. The Innovation Academy of Excellence will be a free-to-enroll STEM school with a focus on the ethical use of AI throughout each course.

Tallahassee State College (TSC) and Charter Schools USA have partnered to bring this small middle school — between 100 and 125 students — to the Sunshine State as a free public charter school. TSC officials hope that students will get more personalized experiences that prepare them for advancement to the Tallahassee Collegiate Academy (TCA) for high school. This charter school has a focus on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics — or STEM.

As of this writing, it's unclear what the AI-integrated school's curriculum will be. The faculty has also yet to be announced. While this is the first fully AI-integrated middle school in the state, it's far from the first school that has attempted to embrace artificial intelligence due to the inability to avoid it.