How Many Ford Tri-Motors Are Still Flying Today?

The Ford Tri-motor is an all-metal plane which hails from the 1920s. While Henry Ford is certainly better known for his work in the automotive world, the Blue Oval brand has made some unexpected things in the past. Given Ford's interest in getting up into the skies, an aircraft made good sense. Only 199 of these planes were ever made, and they all came out of Dearborn, Michigan, which is where Ford has been based and building automobiles for much of its life now. Of those 199 made, only twelve are known to have survived, making them exceedingly rare indeed. Of the twelve surviving examples, just four are known to be in working order, which is why Ed Kornfield, a Tri-motor pilot, dubbed the working example he finds himself at the helm of "a flying museum." He's not wrong, with just four examples left flying today, the Ford Tri-motor plane is a real unicorn.

As is fit for such an early and important plane, employed at one time by almost every single commercial airline in America, the majority of surviving examples can be found in museums. This includes a wonderfully restored example, which resides in the Smithsonian. Although to see one in action, you'd be better off traveling to the Liberty Aviation Museum, where the affectionately named "Tin Goose" can be seen soaring the skies periodically, when showcased at neighboring airports.