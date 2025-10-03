Milwaukee Vs. DeWalt: Who Sells The Better Air Compressor? (According To Users)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Going by user feedback, SlashGear's comparison of the Milwaukee tire inflator vs. the DeWalt tire inflator found that both products have generally positive reviews, with Milwaukee's slightly edging out DeWalt's since it offers more power. However, just because a tool brand may make one particular product better than another doesn't necessarily mean all of its equipment is superior, which is why you should always evaluate a tool on its own merits rather than just its name alone.
This even applies when devices are somewhat similar. Air compressors do offer some of the same functionality as tire inflators, for example, but they're not the same. Air compressors are typically more powerful and can be used for a wider range of applications. Like tire inflators, they may be able to top off tires and inflate smaller objects like sports balls and pool floats, but they can also run pneumatic tools, such as nail guns and paint sprayers. DeWalt manufactures multiple air compressor models, including a wheelbarrow-style 8-gallon option as well as 30-gallon and 80-gallon models, among others. Milwaukee's selection is more limited, though.
Other than its aforementioned tire inflator, Milwaukee's only air compressor is the battery-powered M18 Fuel 2-gallon Compact Quiet Compressor (model 2840-20). One of DeWalt's compressors is similar to Milwaukee's in terms of capacity and portability — the 20V Max 2.5-gallon Cordless Air Compressor (model DCC2520B). With a max 135 psi, Milwaukee's compressor can deliver 1.2 scfm at 90 psi, enough to drive up to 1,600 18-gauge nails per charge using the brand's powerful Redlithium batteries. DeWalt's compressor does have an additional ½ gallon capacity, but only sinks up to 850 nails per charge. Its max 140 psi is similar to Milwaukee's, and both brands' compressors use brushless motors and one-turn regulators.
It's clear which compressor Home Depot customers like more
When it comes to the overall user scores for each product on Home Depot's website, which are averaged from hundreds of customer reviews, Milwaukee's M18 Fuel Air Compressor outperforms DeWalt's 20V Max 2.5-gallon Air Compressor by a wide margin. Milwaukee's compressor boasts a strong 4.6 out of 5, based on nearly 1,200 user ratings, while DeWalt's compressor has only earned a 3.8 out of 5 based on over 260 reviews.
Users cite the portability of the Milwaukee air compressor as one reason it's rated so highly, as well as how quickly it builds up pressure and is ready to go. Many reviewers also appreciate how quietly Milwaukee's tool runs — as low as 68 decibels, which makes it one of the quietest air compressors you can buy. One Home Depot customer calls it the "quietest compressor I've ever used." The 2.5-gallon DeWalt Air Compressor has its fair share of positive reviews, with many also focusing on its compact, lightweight design and how fast pressure builds up for use. Features like the tool's auto on-and-off switch are also mentioned as assets, as is the fact that "the air drain bleed off valve is visible and only requires a quarter turn."
The tool has a much higher proportion of 1-star reviews than its Milwaukee equivalent, though, with many negative reviews mentioning inconsistent performance, short battery life, and various issues like failed relief valves. Some users have also complained that DeWalt's 20V compressors leak air. For what it's worth, Milwaukee's compressor isn't immune to mixed and negative reviews either, with users also reporting that it "eats batteries." At least one user is disappointed that the product isn't waterproof, considering the harsher conditions air compressors are often used in.
You'll find mixed reviews for both on Reddit
The short battery life of the Milwaukee M18 Fuel 2-gallon Compact Quiet Compressor is also brought up by users on Reddit. In an r/MilwaukeeTool post asking about the device's pros and cons, it's mentioned more than once. Some users also say the tool isn't necessary for most people, since electric cordless tools are more commonly used these days than pneumatic ones. Because it drains batteries, you can also find advice in this thread to opt for corded models instead, noting that they're also quiet.
There are still users on Reddit who appreciate the tool, though, such as a plumber who says on r/Tools that they like it despite the fact that it "doesn't like the cold and chews up batteries when you're moving a lot of cfm filling up a country mile of pipe." Why? Because "it's pretty quiet and seems to do everything a small compressor should do." However, on r/MilwaukeeTool, one user says they had two M18 Fuel compressors fail in a row, while another said theirs died in "less than three hours of use" and that it was the "first time I've been disappointed by a Milwaukee tool."
Similarly, some Redditors like the DeWalt compressor and find it quiet, while others say it runs slowly and loudly. You'll also find praise for how lightweight it is, with users saying it makes it easier to take up ladders, for example. At least one Reddit review highlights its simple controls and durability. Just as with Home Depot customers, though, users on Reddit generally favor Milwaukee's compressor over DeWalt's. As one r/DeWalt commenter sums it up, "DeWalt makes great stuff; unfortunately, air compressors aren't one of them."