Milwaukee Vs. DeWalt: Who Sells The Better Air Compressor? (According To Users)

Going by user feedback, SlashGear's comparison of the Milwaukee tire inflator vs. the DeWalt tire inflator found that both products have generally positive reviews, with Milwaukee's slightly edging out DeWalt's since it offers more power. However, just because a tool brand may make one particular product better than another doesn't necessarily mean all of its equipment is superior, which is why you should always evaluate a tool on its own merits rather than just its name alone.

This even applies when devices are somewhat similar. Air compressors do offer some of the same functionality as tire inflators, for example, but they're not the same. Air compressors are typically more powerful and can be used for a wider range of applications. Like tire inflators, they may be able to top off tires and inflate smaller objects like sports balls and pool floats, but they can also run pneumatic tools, such as nail guns and paint sprayers. DeWalt manufactures multiple air compressor models, including a wheelbarrow-style 8-gallon option as well as 30-gallon and 80-gallon models, among others. Milwaukee's selection is more limited, though.

Other than its aforementioned tire inflator, Milwaukee's only air compressor is the battery-powered M18 Fuel 2-gallon Compact Quiet Compressor (model 2840-20). One of DeWalt's compressors is similar to Milwaukee's in terms of capacity and portability — the 20V Max 2.5-gallon Cordless Air Compressor (model DCC2520B). With a max 135 psi, Milwaukee's compressor can deliver 1.2 scfm at 90 psi, enough to drive up to 1,600 18-gauge nails per charge using the brand's powerful Redlithium batteries. DeWalt's compressor does have an additional ½ gallon capacity, but only sinks up to 850 nails per charge. Its max 140 psi is similar to Milwaukee's, and both brands' compressors use brushless motors and one-turn regulators.