Is DeWalt's 20V Air Compressor Any Good? Here's What Users Have To Say

The least favorable user reviews for the DeWalt 20V Air Compressor Kit are posted on DeWalt's website, with an average of two stars out of five possible. Out of the four user reviews posted there, three identify their experience level as "Construction Professional" while the fourth claims "Advance Do It Yourself (DIY)" status.

User Mefixit, a construction professional, posted the most favorable of the reviews, giving the DeWalt 20V Air Compressor Kit four stars, with the review title praising its "Awesome portability." Mefixit uses the compressor for finish nailing and occasionally for a framing nailer. They recommend using a six amp-hour or larger capacity battery and would like DeWalt to add a 120V power option.

Two of the users, both construction professionals, gave the portable DeWalt air compressor a one-star rating. User CainConstruction found the DeWalt air compressor failed to live up to DeWalt's and other reviewers' claims to shoot up to 800 nails on a single six amp-hour battery. "Chubby," a user from Texas, reports the DeWalt 20V Air Compressor they purchased leaked air slowly from the first use. Then, after a year of ownership, the slow leak has developed into a hiss that causes the compressor to run excessively, draining the battery prematurely. Brian2520, with a self-proclaimed status of "Advanced DIY," also reports an air leak after a year of ownership. The leak stems from a metal 90-degree valve (presumably a pressure relief safety-valve) situated near the top of the unit.

