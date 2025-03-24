Is DeWalt's 20V Air Compressor Any Good? Here's What Users Have To Say
DeWalt Power Tools have been around since Raymond DeWalt invented the "DeWalt Wonder-Worker," the world's first electric radial arm saw, in 1922. Nowadays, DeWalt tools are manufactured under the Stanley Black & Decker corporate umbrella. DeWalt remains an innovative manufacturer of quality power tools, with examples such as DeWalt 13A Electric Power Washer being named Best Electric Power Washer of the Year in 2022. DeWalt electric air compressors are also among the top brands, easily earning a spot on SlashGear's Air Compressor Buyers Guide in 2023. The 20V Max Brushless Cordless Air Compressor from DeWalt builds upon the power toolmaker's long history of innovation and quality.
DeWalt sells its 2.5-Gallon 140 psi 20V Cordless Air Compressor as either the "Tool Only" option or as a kit through an exclusive deal with one hardware store, The Home Depot. The Tool Only version is priced at $199 but requires an air hose, airline fittings, and a 20V or FlexVolt DeWalt battery to be functional. If you already have a selection of compatible DeWalt batteries, this could be the best option for you. The DeWalt 20V Air Compressor Kit from The Home Depot sells for $305 and includes a 6.0 amp-hour FlexVolt battery and charger.
The DeWalt cordless air compressor generates a maximum 140 pounds per square inch (PSI). That's enough pressure to inflate the tires of any car or pickup truck. DeWalt also lists finish nailing of baseboards, cabinetry, door and window casings, and interior and exterior trim as suitable applications.
DeWalt 20V Air Compressor users have mixed opinions
The least favorable user reviews for the DeWalt 20V Air Compressor Kit are posted on DeWalt's website, with an average of two stars out of five possible. Out of the four user reviews posted there, three identify their experience level as "Construction Professional" while the fourth claims "Advance Do It Yourself (DIY)" status.
User Mefixit, a construction professional, posted the most favorable of the reviews, giving the DeWalt 20V Air Compressor Kit four stars, with the review title praising its "Awesome portability." Mefixit uses the compressor for finish nailing and occasionally for a framing nailer. They recommend using a six amp-hour or larger capacity battery and would like DeWalt to add a 120V power option.
Two of the users, both construction professionals, gave the portable DeWalt air compressor a one-star rating. User CainConstruction found the DeWalt air compressor failed to live up to DeWalt's and other reviewers' claims to shoot up to 800 nails on a single six amp-hour battery. "Chubby," a user from Texas, reports the DeWalt 20V Air Compressor they purchased leaked air slowly from the first use. Then, after a year of ownership, the slow leak has developed into a hiss that causes the compressor to run excessively, draining the battery prematurely. Brian2520, with a self-proclaimed status of "Advanced DIY," also reports an air leak after a year of ownership. The leak stems from a metal 90-degree valve (presumably a pressure relief safety-valve) situated near the top of the unit.
The Home Depot's customers reviewed the DeWalt 20V Air Compressor more favorably
The DeWalt 2.5-gallon 140 psi Portable 20V Cordless Air Compressor Kit has 365 user reviews to date with an average rating of 4.4 stars and 85% of those responding recommending the product on The Home Depot website. Most of the negative reviews mention the unit leaking air, while others received an incomplete kit. Still others found that the included battery depleted too quickly, or the 2.5-gallon air tank had insufficient capacity to meet their needs.
However, for the DeWalt cordless air compressor to earn 4.4 stars, the majority of users reviewing it at The Home Depot praised its usefulness. The Home Depot users found its lightweight portability and capacity to perform small to medium jobs attractive. Some also praised its quick-charging ability and cordless convenience.
Oddly, the 236 users that reviewed the Tool Only DeWalt 20V Air Compressor option at The Home Depot only give it an average of 3.7 stars, with 49% of them recommending the product. Again, the most frequent complaint against it is the presence of air leaks. Favorable reviews mention the same positive aspects as the kit version, with the addition of those enjoying the compatibility with their existing DeWalt batteries.