Why Aircraft Carrier Islands Are Almost Always On The Right

Even the most landlocked layman knows an aircraft carrier when they see one. Their long, flat flight deck allows them to carry, launch, and land aircraft, and they are immediately recognizable from any other ship in the Navy. What an enthusiast might not realize that an expert probably would, is that the superstructure jutting up from the deck (known as an island on a carrier) contains the command and control functions of the ship, including the bridge, air-traffic control, radar, and communications antenna, and on older models, the funnel (smoke stack).

The first aircraft carrier with an island is reported to have been proposed by H.A. Williamson, Flight Officer on the British Royal Navy's seaplane carrier, HMS Ark Royal, in 1915. His idea was initially ignored, and the HMS Argus was built in 1918, sporting a fully flush deck because wind tunnel tests had convincingly shown that including any structure on the deck created incredible turbulence.

However, after the Argus set sail, pilots began reporting they needed a visual reference — preferably located on the starboard side (the right-hand side of the vessel when facing forward towards the bow) – that would allow them to better judge their height off the deck as they came in for a landing. A flimsy wooden and canvas structure was erected, and the problem was solved. Islands on nearly every aircraft carrier (Japanese World War II-era Hiryu and Akagi unsuccessfully experimented with islands on the port side) have since been situated on the starboard (right) side of carriers, thanks to the simple matter of how propellers spin on airplanes.