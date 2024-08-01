What Was The First Aircraft Carrier With The Game-Changing Full Flat Landing Deck?

Although his name would be overshadowed by the success of the Wright Brothers, Eugene B. Ely performed the first aircraft launch off a seafaring vessel in November 1910. Ely used a wooden platform constructed over the United States' Birmingham cruiser to develop the basis of the aircraft carrier. However, at the time, the cruiser wasn't capable of transporting the very aircraft it would launch into battle. The crude wooden platform also proved insufficient for a perfect takeoff or landing, and Ely's efforts were far from smooth.

Ely's concept was adopted by the U.S. Navy shortly after World War I, with some battleships, like the USS Texas, receiving similar wooden platforms. The limitations of the wooden platform and the need to encumber vessels not built for carrying aircraft sparked a new concept that allowed a ship to both transport and launch fighter planes. Eight years after Ely's first launch off a ship-based platform, the British Royal Navy overhauled the HMS Argus into the first vessel designed with a full-length, flat flight deck.