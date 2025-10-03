Ryobi Vs. Greenworks Pressure Washer: How Do They Compare?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In the market for an electric pressure washer? Then you've probably come across Ryobi and Greenworks before. These two major pressure washer brands, Ryobi, exclusive to Home Depot, and Greenworks, which is available at Lowe's and other retailers, are both bestsellers in their own right. But choosing between the two comes down to a lot more than just loyalty to one store over the other. Comparing Ryobi vs. Greenworks electric pressure washers, it's worth looking at their GPM and PSI ratings, their overall size and weight, their price points, and their warranty information. Only then can you determine which is the better pressure washer for you.

Ryobi's electric pressure washers come in 1800 PSI, 1900 PSI, 2000 PSI, 2500 PSI, and 3000 PSI options. All are rated at 1.2 gallons per minute (GPM), with the exception of the 3000 PSI model, which offers 1.1 GPM instead. They range in price from $99 to $399. Greenworks, by comparison, gives you more variety: It has models rated at 1800 PSI/1.2 GPM, 1900 PSI/1.2 GPM, 2100 PSI/1.2 GPM, 2300 PSI/2.3 GPM, 2500 PSI/2 GPM, 3000 PSI/2 GPM, and 3100 PSI/2.1 GPM. These range in price from $139 to $799. Now, let's home in on the two 1800 PSI models for an even closer comparison.