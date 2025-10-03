Ryobi Vs. Greenworks Pressure Washer: How Do They Compare?
In the market for an electric pressure washer? Then you've probably come across Ryobi and Greenworks before. These two major pressure washer brands, Ryobi, exclusive to Home Depot, and Greenworks, which is available at Lowe's and other retailers, are both bestsellers in their own right. But choosing between the two comes down to a lot more than just loyalty to one store over the other. Comparing Ryobi vs. Greenworks electric pressure washers, it's worth looking at their GPM and PSI ratings, their overall size and weight, their price points, and their warranty information. Only then can you determine which is the better pressure washer for you.
Ryobi's electric pressure washers come in 1800 PSI, 1900 PSI, 2000 PSI, 2500 PSI, and 3000 PSI options. All are rated at 1.2 gallons per minute (GPM), with the exception of the 3000 PSI model, which offers 1.1 GPM instead. They range in price from $99 to $399. Greenworks, by comparison, gives you more variety: It has models rated at 1800 PSI/1.2 GPM, 1900 PSI/1.2 GPM, 2100 PSI/1.2 GPM, 2300 PSI/2.3 GPM, 2500 PSI/2 GPM, 3000 PSI/2 GPM, and 3100 PSI/2.1 GPM. These range in price from $139 to $799. Now, let's home in on the two 1800 PSI models for an even closer comparison.
What to know about a Ryobi pressure washer
The Ryobi 1800 PSI 1.2 GPM Electric Pressure Washer is a small and budget-friendly option for light-duty cleaning around the exterior of your house. It's currently priced at $89.00, down ten bucks from its usual price point of $99.00. It weighs 16 pounds and includes a lightweight 20-foot hose as well as two nozzles: a 15° tip and a turbo nozzle. There's also a detergent tank for deep cleaning with soap.
Because this pressure washer is on the lower end of the PSI scale, it's going to be the most effective for light maintenance tasks. It's not the pressure washer to use for heavy-duty jobs or professional cleanings. Its 20-foot hose is also on the shorter side, so make sure you have a long enough extension cord to get you all the way around your house. Ryobi gives you a three-year limited warranty, which matches what Greenworks offers.
How a Greenworks pressure washer compares
Like Ryobi's, the Greenworks 1800 PSI 1.2 GPM Cold Water Electric Pressure Washer is best for light-duty residential cleaning. It's on sale for $99.00 right now, which is a $40 drop from its typical price of $139.00. Also like the Ryobi option, this Greenworks pressure washer gives you just 1.2 GPM of water flow. It does weigh slightly more, though: It comes in at 17 pounds, which is one over Ryobi's 16.
This washer also comes with a GFCI-equipped power cord along with its 20-foot hose and detergent tank — just like Ryobi's version. Likewise, Greenworks gives you two extra nozzles to work with: a 25° and a turbo. To its advantage, the Greenworks model comes with a Total Stop System (TSS) that shuts off the motor when the trigger is released to protect the pump from overheating. Ryobi's product description makes no mention of such a feature, though it does have more useful pressure washer accessories to choose from.
On the whole, it looks like the two brands are pretty evenly matched... so long as the PSI and GPMs are the same. As such, choosing between one brand or another will really come down to your preferred PSI/GPM and how much you're willing to pay.