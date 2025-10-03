iCloud Photos Vs Google Photos: Which Is Easier To Use When Backing Up Your Pictures?

Growing megapixel counts and social media frenzy have pushed modern smartphone releases to ship with higher-tier storage versions. Gone are the days when a 32GB or 64GB storage option could make ends meet — many flagships now start at 256GB as the base capacity, and can soar past 1TB.

All of this space can accommodate more apps and games than ever before, but the single most space-hogging element on most of our phones is media. Be it photos of your cat or videos of concerts — space fills up rather quickly, especially given how much smartphone cameras have improved over the years.

If you do inadvertently run out of internal storage and don't own one of the rare few Android phones with an SD card slot, your best bet is to rely on the cloud. Some of the widely used cloud storage options include Dropbox and OneDrive — but the majority of the population is either carrying an Android or iOS device in their pocket — and for those that do, you have first-party services at your disposal that work quicker, more reliably, and seamlessly.

We're talking about Google Photos and Apple's iCloud Photos. Though a person with an iPhone is going to assume that the default should be Apple's own offering, you can actually use Google Photos on iOS as well as on Android. Backing up your memories using either provider is a similar and easy process, but which one should you pick?