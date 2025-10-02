Are DeWalt's Biscuit Joiners Any Good? Here's What Owners Say

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For beginner or casual woodworkers, the sheer number of tools you can buy can be overwhelming, including routers, grinders, and saws of every shape and size. Because it can quickly become an expensive hobby, it's no wonder that a lot of people feel confused as to what to invest in first. If you're currently in the market for an essential woodworking power tool, you might be thinking of adding a biscuit joiner to the mix. Although we've mentioned before that it's not exactly a necessary tool for everyone, there's certainly a whole segment of people who can benefit from it. Sold as a convenient way to keep things aligned, it's typically a useful and time-saving tool for people who want to join wood pieces together at different edges.

If you're a fan of the DeWalt power tool family, you'll be happy to know it has a biscuit joiner option too. Depending on what you need, DeWalt offers two kinds of biscuit joiners: corded and cordless. In terms of price, the cordless DeWalt Biscuit Joiner is a few dollars more expensive. Compared to the $239 corded version, this battery-powered biscuit joiner model retails for $80 more on Amazon at $319, which doesn't even include the cost of its DeWalt 20V batteries yet. So, if you're curious, here's how well these DeWalt biscuit joiners have been rated, what users think about both types, and some things to think about if you are wondering which one is right for you.