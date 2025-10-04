How Accurate Are NADA Used Car Values & Are They Free?

Knowing the book value is one of the ways to get more for your vehicle when trading it in or selling it on your own. The National Automobile Dealers Association, or NADA, advertises itself as a resource for consumers to "research new and used car book values, trade-in values, ratings, specs, and photos."

However, thinking that NADA, or any other vehicle pricing guide, provides exact values for every car in every location is one of the big myths about used cars you need to stop believing. The "Legal Disclaimer" section on NADA's website says the organization "makes every effort to present accurate and reliable information" but it "does not guarantee the accuracy" of the information.

That's not to say that the car values listed by NADA Guides are not worthwhile. The values published by NADA Guides are used by car dealers, banks, and others in the automotive industry to set used car prices, vehicle trade-in values, and loan values. While NADA Guides provides information to consumers through its website free of charge, professionals may purchase subscriptions to the information in hard-copy or online forms through J.D. Power Valuation Services, the owner of NADA Guides since 2017.