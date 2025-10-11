How Fast Is The USB Port On The iPhone 17?

USB has been around for a long time, evolving from generation to generation. Nowadays, the most common type is USB-C, but for years, Apple was adamant on using its own Lightning port on its smartphones. That changed two years ago, and now Apple's latest iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air models have USB-C ports; however, both are still limited to USB 2.0 transfer speeds.

That caps performance at 480Mbps, the same rate users have seen since the Lightning era and the same limitation that started when Apple first introduced USB-C with the iPhone 15. This means the port is fine for charging and basic syncing, but it's nowhere near what modern smartphones or Apple's own computers and tablets can handle. Apple hasn't included a faster cable in the box either. The bundled woven USB-C cable is durable, but it only supports USB 2.0 speeds.

Wireless connections like AirDrop still help bridge the gap, but for professionals or power users who want to work with wired accessories, the lack of USB 3.0 support feels limiting. External displays, wired keyboards, microphones, and even Ethernet adapters work without issue thanks to USB-C's flexibility, but transfers remain slow. Apple is clearly drawing a line between its standard and Pro iPhones. If you care about file speeds, the base iPhone 17 simply won't get you there. It's clear Apple expects those users to spend more on the Pro models.