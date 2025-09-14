Does The iPhone Air Have A USB-C Charging Port?
Apple traditionally announces its new lineup of iPhones, iPads, and other gadgets every fall, and did not disappoint in 2025. Along with the release of the iPhone 17 and AirPods Pro 3, the company unveiled a new addition — the iPhone Air. It's the thinnest iteration yet and, according to Apple, the most durable.
Tech enthusiasts and interested buyers are sure to have questions about everything from battery life to cost to updated features. But while it's fun to look through the new colors and cases, potential users should also consider the device's charging specifications. Apple is rather infamous for switching out cables — you may even have a drawer full of now-defunct lightning cords to prove that point. The iPhone 15 marked a shift from lightning ports to USB-C to comply with a new European Union law that required all cell phone makers to standardize to USB-C charging cables. The change was particularly frustrating because Apple had used lightning cables for more than a decade.
Will iPhone Air buyers have to contend with a new charging port, or does it still use USB-C? Consumers will be relieved to know that the Air comes equipped with a titanium USB-C port, meaning those upgrading from a 15 or later can keep their old cables.
What to know about iPhone Air's charging and battery specs
The new super skinny iPhone Air has the most Apple-designed chips ever, giving it greater efficiency than any phone the company has designed prior. These new chips, along with its retooled internal architecture and software optimizations, provide the iPhone Air all-day battery life. The term "all-day" feels a bit ambiguous, but its technical specs claim 27 hours of offline video playback and 22 hours of streamed playback. The battery can charge up to 50% in 30 minutes when an adapter rated 20W or higher is paired with the USB-C charging cable. Such an adapter must be purchased separately, however.
Apple also announced the return of its MagSafe Battery, a pack that quickly charges your phone while maximizing battery life whenever connected. According to Apple, the device can deliver up to 40 hours of video playback when using this power source. While the MagSafe Battery cannot be used on other iPhone models, it does boast a USB-C port for charging other phones with a cable. The MagSafe's return has some concerned that the tech giant is cutting corners on battery life, with the Air lagging behind previous models like the 16 Pro Max. For those still interested, the iPhone Air starts at $999 while the battery will cost $99, which gets higher should you opt into any unique MagSafe accessories.