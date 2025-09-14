Does The iPhone Air Have A USB-C Charging Port?

Apple traditionally announces its new lineup of iPhones, iPads, and other gadgets every fall, and did not disappoint in 2025. Along with the release of the iPhone 17 and AirPods Pro 3, the company unveiled a new addition — the iPhone Air. It's the thinnest iteration yet and, according to Apple, the most durable.

Tech enthusiasts and interested buyers are sure to have questions about everything from battery life to cost to updated features. But while it's fun to look through the new colors and cases, potential users should also consider the device's charging specifications. Apple is rather infamous for switching out cables — you may even have a drawer full of now-defunct lightning cords to prove that point. The iPhone 15 marked a shift from lightning ports to USB-C to comply with a new European Union law that required all cell phone makers to standardize to USB-C charging cables. The change was particularly frustrating because Apple had used lightning cables for more than a decade.

Will iPhone Air buyers have to contend with a new charging port, or does it still use USB-C? Consumers will be relieved to know that the Air comes equipped with a titanium USB-C port, meaning those upgrading from a 15 or later can keep their old cables.