Apple Thinks You Need To Spend $19 On A Polishing Cloth - Here's Why People Actually Buy It

Apple's standard pricing for its products may not be for everyone, but it feels like everyone doesn't seem to mind if they are paying more for an Apple product than its rivals. The Cupertino giant tends to get a pass, despite releasing the most basic product for a premium price. Case in point is Apple's Polishing Cloth. The small microfiber towel that was once an inclusion in Apple's Pro Display XDR, iMacs, and other devices has become a standalone accessory, which the company started selling for $19 each in October of 2021.

Like other ordinary microfiber towels, the purpose of Apple's Polishing Cloth is to clean fingerprints and smudges from screens. Appearance-wise, the product does look more premium than most microfiber towels on the market. It even has Apple's embossed monogram to flaunt its premium status.

Apple claims it's made of a soft, non-abrasive material that doesn't scratch delicate glass surfaces, including nano-texture glass. It also works across all Apple devices, from displays to smartphones. So, while there may be ordinary home items that can clean an iPhone, Apple seems keen for consumers to use its branded cloth to wipe dirt off its tech products.

By releasing the supposedly bundled towel as a standalone product, Apple appears to have strategically expanded its accessory ecosystem by offering even the simplest tools and positioning them as part of the full Apple experience. Surprisingly, or not, people actually give in to this rather gimmicky stunt, buying the unreasonably priced Polishing Cloth for various reasons.