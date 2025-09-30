One 2026 Land Cruiser Trim Is Still Under $60k - Here's What You Get
When Toyota debuted its new Land Cruiser for the 2024 model year, it represented a major shift in the Land Cruiser's market position in America. Gone was the beloved, but aging 200-series Land Cruiser; in its place came the new 250-series Land Cruiser with a much cheaper price tag than before. But exactly how affordable is the Land Cruiser in 2026?
While the new Land Cruiser continues to be significantly less expensive than the nearly, $90,000 version we had in 2021, its MSRP, like with so many other new cars, continues to creep up with each model year. For 2026, the base-model Land Cruiser 1958 has an MSRP of $58,695, including a $1,495 destination charge, skirting below the $60,000 barrier by about $1,300. So, what all do you get with the Land Cruiser 1958 compared to the better-optioned, $64,770 Land Cruiser?
Mechanically, both versions of the Land Cruiser come standard with the i-Force Max hybrid powertrain and full-time 4WD systems, though the 1958 lacks the stabilizer disconnect mechanism. But there are some rather significant differences between the two variants when it comes to interior trim and amenities.
Back to the basics
Before you head to the dealership, there are plenty of factors to consider before buying a new Land Cruiser. And once you arrive at your local showroom, you may notice some significant differences between the two trims currently in the lineup.
On the outside, the biggest difference on the Land Cruiser 1958 you'll notice is the retro-inspired, round headlight design. With the Land Cruiser First Edition dropped from the lineup after 2024, the 1958 is now the only way to get the round lights. The more expensive, non-1958 Land Cruiser comes with rectangular headlights, which some buyers may prefer. On the inside, the Land Cruiser 1958 gets manual (but still heated) cloth seats and a smaller 8-inch (vs. 12.3-inch) infotainment screen, among other cutbacks from the more expensive version. If you want ventilated, leather-trimmed seats or a power liftgate, you'll have to pay more. There's also an optional premium package not available on the 1958 model that adds even more luxury amenities to the Land Cruiser.
Depending on your perspective, the Land Cruiser 1958's lack of fancy seats or luxury options could either be a dealbreaker or a big selling point. Some buyers shopping other similarly priced SUVs might be shocked that the Land Cruiser 1958, with its nearly $60,000 price tag, still has cloth-upholstered, manually operated seats and a non-power liftgate. On the other hand, the more old-school types who appreciate the Land Cruiser's rugged roots might appreciate the 1958's no-frills approach.
The value sweet spot?
Though both models should deliver nearly the same driving experience and off-road capability, anecdotal evidence suggests the more stripped-down Land Cruiser 1958 is the harder sell, with that model more likely to be sold at a discount as dealers work to move inventory. That's good news for those who prefer it, and a possible incentive to sweeten the deal for those who think the Land Cruiser 1958's MSRP is high to start with.
Whether you are looking at the entry-level Land Cruiser 1958 trim or the pricier versions, it's hard to talk about the value proposition of the Land Cruiser without mentioning the Toyota 4Runner. With both of these Toyota SUVs now riding on the same platform and offering the same hybrid powertrain, there will certainly be buyers who cross-shop both models while at the dealership.
They'll likely find, as we did, that the Land Cruiser and 4Runner make for strong competitors, with each offering its own pros and cons depending on your intended use. What's undeniable, though, is that between the 4Runner, Land Cruiser, and Sequoia — not to mention their more luxurious siblings at Lexus dealers — there's certainly no shortage of options when it comes to Toyota's SUV lineup.