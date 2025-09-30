One 2026 Land Cruiser Trim Is Still Under $60k - Here's What You Get

When Toyota debuted its new Land Cruiser for the 2024 model year, it represented a major shift in the Land Cruiser's market position in America. Gone was the beloved, but aging 200-series Land Cruiser; in its place came the new 250-series Land Cruiser with a much cheaper price tag than before. But exactly how affordable is the Land Cruiser in 2026?

While the new Land Cruiser continues to be significantly less expensive than the nearly, $90,000 version we had in 2021, its MSRP, like with so many other new cars, continues to creep up with each model year. For 2026, the base-model Land Cruiser 1958 has an MSRP of $58,695, including a $1,495 destination charge, skirting below the $60,000 barrier by about $1,300. So, what all do you get with the Land Cruiser 1958 compared to the better-optioned, $64,770 Land Cruiser?

Mechanically, both versions of the Land Cruiser come standard with the i-Force Max hybrid powertrain and full-time 4WD systems, though the 1958 lacks the stabilizer disconnect mechanism. But there are some rather significant differences between the two variants when it comes to interior trim and amenities.