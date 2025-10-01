No, iPadOS 26 Didn't Kill Split View - Here's Where To Find It

iPhones and iPads are similar in a lot of ways, from the Home Screen layout to the navigation gestures. But there's actually one thing iPad users get to enjoy exclusively on their wide-screen devices: multitasking. Multitasking on an iPad allows you to open multiple apps at the same time, so you can maximize the screen space and maximize your productivity, too. For years, this meant using the features Split View and Slide Over.

Split View, as its name suggests, splits your screen into two apps. You'll typically turn this on for instances like when you're drawing on one app and using the second app as a reference, or when you're watching a lecture on one side and taking notes on the other. Slide Over, on the other hand, is opening an app in a smaller view that you can then slide over to the side to temporarily hide it.

With iPadOS 26, multitasking has taken on a whole different level. In fact, it's so different that if you're used to how the previous versions did Split View, you might think that iPadOS 26 killed the feature. The good news is that Split View is pretty much still available. Here's where to find it.