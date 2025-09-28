Google Gemini And ChatGPT Price Differences - Here's How Much They Cost
With ChatGPT making AI chatbots mainstream and Gemini coming from the tech giant Google, it's no longer surprising that the two have been going head-to-head in recent years. In fact, they're two of the most widely known and used AI chatbots across web and mobile platforms. Both are also in active development and release new updates and features periodically.
Comparing Google Gemini and ChatGPT in terms of actual performance, there's really no clear winner, though. Each one outperforms the other in different areas — ChatGPT is better at logical reasoning, while Gemini is more effective at handling complex information.
So, if you're planning to invest in one of these AI chatbots, it mostly comes down to price. For their personal plans, you won't notice much difference in their costs. Gemini's cheapest plan is $19.99 monthly, while ChatGPT's is $20. The second subscription tier, however, is at $249.99 for Gemini and just $200 for ChatGPT. To give you a better idea of which plan fits your needs and budget better, here's a breakdown of the inclusions for each plan.
Google Gemini subscription tiers
For Google Gemini, you have two subscription tiers to choose from. You can choose either Google AI Pro for $19.99 per month or Google AI Ultra for $249.99 per month. Both plans share almost all the same features, but Ultra offers extended access compared to Pro. For instance, Pro only includes 1,000 monthly AI credits that can be used for Flow (AI filmmaker) and Whisk (image-to-video maker), while Ultra includes 25,000 credits. Ultra can also use Jules (software coding agent), NotebookLM (research assistant), and Gemini in Google apps more times than Pro — although there are some concerns with using Gemini in Google Workspace.
On top of premium access to the features, Google AI Ultra gives subscribers exclusive use of Gemini 2.5 Deep Think and Project Mariner. Deep Think is the chatbot's most advanced model for reasoning, while Project Mariner is an experimental assistant that can do tasks simultaneously. Ultra even bundles in YouTube Premium (individual plan only). Both Google AI Pro and Google AI Ultra increase your storage (shared across Photos, Drive, and Gmail) from 15GB on the free plan to 2TB with Pro and 30TB with Ultra.
ChatGPT price and features
Compared to Gemini, ChatGPT offers four monthly subscription plans: Plus at $20, Pro at $200, Business at $30 per user ($25 per user if billed annually), and Enterprise (custom pricing). There's also a ChatGPT Go version available for only $4.57, but it's only accessible in India. The Plus and Pro tiers are for personal use, while the Business and Enterprise tiers are designed for commercial clients. All plans come with unlimited messages, chat history, and the option to use Android, iOS, and web apps. But they all have different access levels to the models and features.
Between the Plus and Pro plans, only the Pro can use the GPT-5 Pro model. This is the more advanced and accurate version of the free GPT-5 model, which can provide better answers and is less likely to produce critical errors. The Pro plan also has unlimited access to the rest of the available AI models, unlike the Plus, which has usage caps. Features-wise, everything available on the Plus plan is also available on the Pro, just with higher usage limits. One thing you can't do on the Plus, though, is share GPTs with your workspace. This feature is only available on the Pro, Business, and Enterprise plans.
For ChatGPT's commercial plans, they're largely the same. The difference is that Enterprise users have access to an exclusive model — the OpenAI o3 Pro — and enjoy the fastest response time across all four tiers, as well as extended customer support. They can even buy more credits to expand access to three features — OpenAI's deep research, Codex agent research preview, and advanced voice — which are limited in the Business plan. However, the Enterprise plan doesn't include Sora, OpenAI's video generation model.