Did You Feel Tricked Into Your Prime Membership? The FTC Says Amazon May Owe You Money

In 2023, the Federal Trade Commission targeted Amazon over charges of onboarding customers into its Prime subscription program without their explicit consent. The e-commerce giant also received flak for making it hard for users to subsequently cancel their subscription. Two years later, Amazon has finally reached a settlement worth $2.5 billion with the agency. The massive purse will go toward paying fines and reimbursements. A total of one billion dollars will be paid as compensation, while the remaining $1.5 billion will go towards paying millions of customers who feel that they were deceived by Amazon into paying for a Prime subscription.

The complaint filed against Amazon, which has now been heavily redacted, mentions that "Prime checkout enrollment flow contains design elements that trick people into signing up." It also mentions forced action, a series of tactics that nudged customers to enroll in the Prime membership before they could proceed with checkout, and making it increasingly complex to successfully cancel a subscription. Interestingly, Amazon called that design flow "Iliad," alluding to the eponymous long epic by Homer spanning thousands of lines and years of events.

In its filings, the FTC (link downloads a PDF to your device) lambasted Amazon for "manipulative, coercive, or deceptive user-interface designs," when the Prime subscription was priced at $15.99 per month. For these actions, Amazon was held liable for violating the FTC Act and the Restore Online Shoppers' Confidence Act.