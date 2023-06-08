How To Get Free Grubhub+ For Two Years With Amazon Prime

The modern world runs on delivery. After all, when you're neck deep in your work, you can't very well stand up from your desk to wait in line at the bagel shop for 30 minutes. This is the appeal of food delivery services like Grubhub, but getting all of your food delivered all the time can be a bit pricey after a while. If that's been a concern for you, there may be a way for you to get all your deliveries for free, at least for a year (or two).

Amazon announced this week that it's launched a new promotional partnership with Grubhub to bring Amazon Prime subscribers a free year of Grubhub+, including free deliveries and special members-only discounts and offers. Better still, if you claim the offer before July 5, 2023, you also get a second year for free. If you've already got Amazon Prime, signing up for this deal is as simple as a couple of button clicks. You will need a Grubhub account to claim the deal, but if you don't already have one, then consider this an excellent incentive to get one.