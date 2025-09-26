Vizio's 65-Inch 4K Smart TV Is $120 Off At Walmart Right Now

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Walmart has discounted Vizio's 65-inch Class Quantum 4K QLED HDR Smart TV from its original price $498.00 down to $378.00. That's a markdown of $120, giving this massive QLED model a price point that feels closer to a smaller, more entry-level 4K smart TV. With this TV, you'll get features such as Dolby Vision HDR, Wi-Fi 6 streaming, and Vizio's built-in smart TV platform. Looking at rival offerings from Samsung and Westinghouse, this Vizio stands as one of the most affordable QLED options on the market for its size.

The TV also comes with AMD FreeSync Premium, which gives a smoother gaming experience at up to 120 frames per second (a frame rate that, it should be noted, is capped at 1080p resolution for this particular model). The 65-inch Vizio also includes Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and HLG support, along with a wide viewing angle panel for more consistent colors no matter where you're sitting in the room. That said, the inherent issues with QLED technology remain — no matter how appealing the price point might be.